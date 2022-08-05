Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube

|
August 5
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Friday, Aug 5, 2022
Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022
Monday, Aug 1, 2022
Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita has announced that more than $2 million in funding from the Housing Navigators Program will go to child welfare services in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.
While we are in the middle of the long, hot days of summer, what better way to beat the heat than go to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center?
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a plan to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
The Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society will host live music Sunday Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion. The American Legion is located at 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, 91321.
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation invites residents to better connect with the more than 550 miles of beautiful public trails across the county.
California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued a statement Aug. 4 on the national public health emergency declaration on the monkeypox outbreak.
Castaic Animal Care Center will accept cats needing to be spayed or neutered at the Neighborhood Cat Spay and Neuter Clinic Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
The office of California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will host an informational virtual program with the California Department of Insurance on wildfire preparedness on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The Friends of Castaic Lake will hold a ‘Pride in the Lake’ event, Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 9 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many facets of daily life, including routine health screenings, vaccinations and medical check-ups.
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a brush fire Thursday along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.
Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health.
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one new death and 158 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 22 new deaths and 4,930 new cases countywide.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Joint Resolution 5, protecting Social Security beneficiaries, has passed off the Assembly floor with unanimous support.
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
