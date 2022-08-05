Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube

While we are in the middle of the long, hot days of summer, what better way to beat the heat than go to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center?

Inside our facility, the temperature stays at a chilly 54 degrees, perfect for getting out of the heat and spending a day on the ice. Whether you want to practice your axel, skate in our public session or score a goal, The Cube offers many different opportunities for our residents and local ice athletes.

One of the most attended programs is our public skating sessions. Offered each day of the week, our open ice is a perfect way to stay cool, spend time with friends and family or just enjoy some summer fun. On Friday nights, look for extended times to enjoy your night on the ice! Even as summer camps come to an end, there is still programming available for athletes and families throughout the year.

Parents, you and your children can skate together in our Parent Tot package that offers skate time, rentals, hot cocoa and even cookies! For figure skaters and hockey players looking to improve their skills, just drop into our Power Skate Clinics on Friday nights! If you or your skater want a more relaxed environment to be coached, try the Lunch Bunch, which is designed to help skaters who are 18 and older. This program is offered on most Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

To check out the schedule for any of these programs, you can visit The Cube website. Whether you are a brand-new skater or an advanced athlete, our goal at The Cube is to welcome everyone for a safe and wonderful experience.

While you enjoy your time ice skating, playing hockey or watching your ice athletes’ practice, I encourage everyone to try out the new Grille at The Cube, which features recipes from the beloved local restaurant, Maria’s Italian Deli. Visitors can order any of their signature dishes like cheesy mozzarella sticks, savory lasagna or hot pizza by the slice. For early risers, they are also cooking up breakfast burritos, pancakes, hot coffee and cocoa for all. With tables placed throughout the second floor, feel free to grab a seat and enjoy your food while watching practices or check out professional games and other sporting events on the TV monitors located throughout the mezzanine. This is just a fun place to be. Hours at The Grille have been extended, so please visit The Cube’s website for more information and to view the full menu.

I am happy to announce that enhancements are underway in The Grille area. Adding to the amenities already available, an enhanced beverage center is in the works. This new space will boost the capability of our facility and allow for private events, galas and networking meetings. Being so close to the Top Shelf, the area will feature over 20 feet of table space, new flooring and ambient lighting. We hope to welcome all of our guests and residents into this new space in the fall. In the meantime, The Cube has multiple spaces that offer ample space and packages for birthdays, events, private ice times and more!

Visiting The Cube and cooling off is one of my favorite things to do in the summer. I hope that all of our residents take time this season to come to The Cube and enjoy everything this state-of-the-art facility has to offer. Ice skates, great food and good friends are the perfect ingredients for a wonderful (and cool) day at The Cube. If you would like more information on prices or upcoming programming, please visit The Cube and follow us on Facebook and Instagram! See you out on the ice!

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.

