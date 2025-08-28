Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park

“Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today and what we pass on to future generations.” – UNESCO

Tucked into the hills of Old Town Newhall lies one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured landmarks, a place where history lives and the spirit of the West continues to thrive.

The William S. Hart Park Ranch House is more than just a building. It is a living reflection of the life and legacy of silent film star William S. Hart, a man whose passion for Western culture and preservation still resonates today.

In a proud and long-awaited milestone for our community, the city of Santa Clarita has officially assumed full ownership of William S. Hart Park. This moment marks not just a transfer of land but the continuation of a legacy built on storytelling, conservation and civic pride. For those of us who have spent decades working to preserve our local history, this is a victory worth celebrating, a promise fulfilled for future generations. Hart Park is a living testament to the people, stories and spirit that shaped Santa Clarita.

While many know the park for its scenic trails, bison herd and picnic spaces, Hart Park is also home to a growing museum campus dedicated to celebrating local history and Hart’s enduring influence. The museum is set to open in phases, with several historic buildings on the property set to welcome the public. Leading the way is the Ranch House, Hart’s first home in Newhall and the first building in the park to open its doors as part of this new chapter. Restored with care and authenticity, the Ranch House offers visitors a glimpse into the personal world of the legendary cowboy actor and philanthropist.

The Ranch House, now open to the public for self-guided tours for the first time since 2020, is an iconic bungalow constructed in 1910 of California redwood. This home offers a rare and intimate look into the life of silent film star William S. Hart, who purchased the ranch in 1921 and filled his home with treasures that told the story of the Old West and early Hollywood.

When you step inside the Ranch House, you step back in time. The space feels untouched, with a poker table once used as a prop in one of Hart’s films and poker chips printed with the logo of Horseshoe Ranch.

The kitchen features the 1920s gas stove and on display are cut-glass cups etched with images of Hart’s favorite animals, including horses. The saddle room brings visitors closer to Hart’s life as a horseman. Saddles of various styles and sizes are arranged throughout the space, reflecting his real-world experience and admiration for the working ranch. This room honors the legacy of a man who did not just act in Westerns, but lived the life with authenticity and pride.

One of the most personal spaces in the home features belongings of Hart’s sister, Mary Ellen, who lived with him and helped manage Hart’s career. Her presence is felt through carefully preserved items that speak to their close bond and shared life on the ranch. The living room, complete with a large fireplace and custom furnishings made by Hart from manzanita wood, offers a sense of the rugged yet refined lifestyle Hart cherished. Visitors will also find a room dedicated to his legendary silent film career, with posters, props and photographs.

Every space in the Ranch House holds a story. The home has been carefully maintained, with many of Hart’s original belongings still in place, giving residents and visitors a chance to experience history up close and at their own pace.

Outside, Hart Park spans 160 acres of scenic beauty. The estate includes shaded picnic areas, hiking trails and historic structures like the Hart Mansion, Bunk House, Mary Ellen’s Tea Room and Pool House. It is a unique blend of nature, history and community all in one location.

The park is also home to a variety of animals in the barnyard, including goats, chickens, pigs and the iconic bison herd, gifted by Walt Disney Studios in 1962. The barnyard is a favorite for families and children, offering a hands-on experience in a safe and peaceful setting.

Hart Park has long been the heart of many beloved community events, including the Cowboy Festival, Hart of the West Pow Wow and Silents Under the Stars. Now that the park is officially part of the city of Santa Clarita, we will be able to expand access, enhance programming and ensure that these traditions continue to thrive.

With this addition, Hart Park becomes our city’s 40th park. This would not have been possible without the support of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the tireless work of our city staff. I encourage all residents to visit, explore and rediscover the beauty of Hart Park. To learn more about park hours, tours and volunteer opportunities, visit SantaClarita.gov/HartPark or email HartPark@santaclarita.gov. Let us continue to protect the past while building a future that honors it.

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...