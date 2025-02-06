header image

February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025

Laurene Weste 2024As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces. Located in the heart of Newhall is one of our greatest treasures, the William S. Hart Park. Abundant in rich Western history, this park is not only home to a historical museum, but also features a barnyard of furry and feathered friends, a herd of bison and acres of stunning trails that wind all through the estate.

Born in New York in 1864, William S. Hart fell in love with acting, making his first debut as Friar Laurence in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in 1888. From that moment, his career as an actor bloomed, both on the stage and in film. In 1913, after years on the stage, Hart moved to California, starring in dozens of silent films. He quickly became the movie star known as a frontier hero with his four-legged best friend and super costar – Fritz, the pinto pony. The duo worked to portray the “Old West” factually through nostalgic movies such as Tumbleweeds (see his soliloquy in Shakespearean form as he says goodbye to his public), Hell’s Hinges and Ben Hur. Hart quickly became one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, as well as directors. Hart was the “fire brand” that brought the first real Western movies to American movie theatres.

In 1921, Hart purchased land in Newhall, which became fondly known as Horseshoe Ranch. Sprawling over 160 acres, Hart built a 10,000 square-foot Spanish Colonial Revival style mansion overlooking his estate – naming it La Loma de Los Vientos, translated to “Hill of the Winds.” In his home, Hart proudly showcases a stunning collection of one-of-a-kind, in the world, Western art pieces, including historic film memorabilia, photographs, books, sculptures, Native American artifacts and personal mementos. Built on the estate was a Ranch House, Bunk House, Sun Deck as well as a gravesite for his beloved horse Fritz, and the many dogs he loved throughout his life.

Hart went on to spend his retirement at the ranch, alongside his sister Mary Ellen who also lived at the mansion, becoming a philanthropist in the Newhall community.

Hart passed away in 1946 at the age of 81. In his last will and testament, Hart left the majority of his estate to the County of Los Angeles and said, “While I was making pictures, the people gave me their nickels, dimes and quarters. When I am gone, I want them to have my home and everything in it.” Today, his home and ranch are now known as the William S. Hart Park and will soon become part of the city of Santa Clarita’s fabulous park network.

I am proud that after years of partnership with our Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the transfer of ownership of this historic park in August of 2024. This momentous occasion officially marked the legal start of taking over this incredible park that will serve our residents and visitors for all generations to come.

I have dedicated years of my life to the restoration and protection of our historical locations throughout Santa Clarita, and I am excited and proud that this legacy will become a place where families can come to learn about our community’s history, and have the opportunity to walk through the actual home of the city’s most famous resident. The park is also home to a barnyard and walking trails throughout the estate, as well as the Santa Clarita History Center which includes the original 1888 Saugus Train Station, a steam engine and several historical buildings. This is a place that reduces stress and brings us to a magical old-time lifestyle.

Looking forward, I know that under city ownership, this park will become the cornerstone of our community, hosting beloved events like our annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, the Hart of the West Pow Wow and Silents Under the Stars. We look forward to partnering with the county of Los Angeles and plan for the transfer to finalize in summer 2025. I can’t wait to see you all there for a grand celebration!

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
