header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
| Friday, Jun 9, 2023

Laurene Weste new 2022 cropChange can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.

As of July 1 all residents and businesses within the city will transition to waste hauling services with Burrtec Waste Industries that has served our businesses for many years. That same date also marks the beginning of the implementation of new statewide legislation regarding the recycling of organics.

The first change you will notice is the brand-new trash carts replacing your old ones. Santa Clarita single-family homes will automatically have their current Waste Management carts and bins replaced with the new Burrtec carts, which will feature a new color scheme required under new state law. To provide consistency across the city and industry, these new cart colors will include black for garbage, blue for recycling and green for organics.

A question that has been coming up quite frequently has been, “what is considered to be organics?” “Organics” can be separated into two categories and they both belong in the new green organics cart. The first type is food waste, which includes items such as fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, dairy, eggshells, bread, food scraps, peels or food-soiled paper. The second type of organics consists of green waste, including grass clippings, tree trimmings, leaves, flower petals and those amazing weeds! Your new carts will be clearly labeled with a list of what goes in each cart.

This new mandated organic recycling is due to new statewide legislation. Senate Bill 1383 is a mandatory climate pollutant strategy that is designed to reduce the amount of harmful methane emissions from organic waste in landfills. Here is how you can help by recycling your organics. Along with your new trash carts, you will also receive a small, kitchen food waste pail. Once you get it, place any plastic bag inside that you have laying around. This could be an old plastic shopping bag, bread bag or the bags you use for your fruits and veggies when shopping. Anytime you have food scraps or waste, simply scrape them into the bag which is in the pail then close the lid. Once that bag is full, tie a knot at the top and toss the bag into your green organics cart.

You may be thinking, I live alone, I don’t need a huge new trash cart. Or maybe you have a huge yard and need more than one green cart for all your yard waste. Make sure to check your mailbox for a postcard from Burrtec with your unique ID number and QR code. This will allow you to select different cart sizes to fit your daily needs. For those who do not request a different size, Burrtec will provide standard, 96-gallon carts.

While these are big changes for the city of Santa Clarita, Burrtec, as well as Green Santa Clarita, have made it their goal to make this transition as smooth, efficient and easy for you as possible. The city has created Trash Talks, a cute little video series that informs residents of the upcoming changes, as well as critical information regarding residential waste programs.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com for up-to-date information, as well as new Trash Talks episodes, and be sure to stay up-to-date on social media @GreenSantaClarita and @BurrtecSCV so that we are all ready for this new transition on July 1 and together we can make a difference!

Councilmember Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Laurene Weste | Trash Transition

Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
Friday, Jun 9, 2023
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
READ MORE...

Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans

Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
Last weekend marked the Fifth District's 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme "A Family Tradition."
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!

Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
Friday, Jun 2, 2023
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
READ MORE...

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message | ‘Find Your Voice’ with Summer Reading Program

Mayor’s Monthly Message | ‘Find Your Voice’ with Summer Reading Program
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences

Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Green Santa Clarita Urges Residents to Use Water Wisely
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
Green Santa Clarita Urges Residents to Use Water Wisely
Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
June 13: City Council to Discuss Assuming Ownership of Hart Park
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 13: City Council to Discuss Assuming Ownership of Hart Park
June 21: Coffee With a Cop at Peet’s Coffee in Valencia
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 21: Coffee With a Cop at Peet’s Coffee in Valencia
June 13: SCV Chamber InfluenceHER, Diverse Women in Leadership
Diverse women from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce leadership invite all women who are interested in a diverse workforce to attend the Tuesday, June 13 meeting of InfluenceHER at Marston's Restaurant, 24011 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 13: SCV Chamber InfluenceHER, Diverse Women in Leadership
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
L.A, County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
The Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General led by Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, January to March 2023."
L.A, County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
Nominations Sought for Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The award which honors Lucid, who retired in June of 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus Union District, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the District.
Nominations Sought for Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Via BASH, Fire & Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Fire and Ice Ball on Nov. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Via BASH, Fire & Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration
The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.
June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of SCV foster youth, 15 of whom were celebrated for education milestones.
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
SCV Water’s Debt Obligation Ratings Affirmed by Fitch Ratings
Citing a very low operating cost burden and stable financial outlook, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on several Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency debt obligations for 2023.
SCV Water’s Debt Obligation Ratings Affirmed by Fitch Ratings
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin' and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Three Additional Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 60 new cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Three Additional Deaths in SCV
June 17: Super Pet Adoption Event at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Heart to Home Super Pet Adoption Event will be held at William S Hart Regional Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
June 17: Super Pet Adoption Event at Hart Park
June 15: Deadline to Apply for Vacant Hart District Board Seat
The deadline for applicants to file paperwork to be considered for appointment to the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District is quickly approaching on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. The new board member must have their principal residence in Trustee Area 4, which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
June 15: Deadline to Apply for Vacant Hart District Board Seat
SCV Water Reports Customer Satisfaction Continues to Rise
Customer satisfaction continues to rise, according to the results of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's 2023 Customer Opinion Survey.
SCV Water Reports Customer Satisfaction Continues to Rise
June 11: Free SCV Youth Orchestra Concert at CalArts
A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 11: Free SCV Youth Orchestra Concert at CalArts
June 10: Children Receive Free Book at Special Storytime
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a special "That Book Woman" storytime on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Every child attending this special event will receive a free book from the Friends used bookstore. The storytime will be held in the Community Room of the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 10: Children Receive Free Book at Special Storytime
Castaic High School Student Selected for GRAMMY Camp Program
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Castaic High School student Mayah Board is one of 86 talented high school students from across the United States selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp program.
Castaic High School Student Selected for GRAMMY Camp Program
SCV Students Earn California Credit Union College Scholarships
California Credit Union has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2023 College Scholarship Program in recognition of exceptional school and community activities.
SCV Students Earn California Credit Union College Scholarships
CalArts Adds Two New Names to Student Fulbright Recipents
Joining the California Institute of the Arts Fulbright community, Anais Arias-Aragon (Music MFA 2022) and Shirley Ji Young Kim-Ryu (Critical Studies MFA 2021) have been selected for the prestigious United States Student Fulbright program for the 2023-24 cycle.
CalArts Adds Two New Names to Student Fulbright Recipents
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: