header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 24
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
| Thursday, Jul 24, 2025

Laurene Weste 2024Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.

This year’s theme was a special one, Home is Where the Hart is…Welcome Hart Park! Honoring the legacy of William S. Hart and the important history that defines our community, residents decorated their floats in tribute to this beloved local park. After years of dedication and partnership with the county of Los Angeles, I am proud to share that William S. Hart Park is now officially the city’s 40th Park.

This milestone is more than just a number, it’s a celebration of our community’s commitment to preserving history and enhancing our public spaces. One of the things I am most passionate about is protecting and sharing our local heritage and Hart Park is one of the most remarkable examples of that effort. From rare photographs of William S. Hart with Amelia Earhart to the iconic herd of bison and scenic hiking trails, this Park offers a rich and authentic connection to Santa Clarita’s past.

This July, we are excited to reopen the Ranch House, one of the historic buildings part of the William S. Hart Museum. Originally built in 1910 by George Babcock Smith, the Ranch House served as his family’s home until 1918 when Hart leased it as a film location. After purchasing the land in 1921, Hart turned the home into his permanent residence, and lived here until his larger Spanish Revival-style mansion, fondly known as La Loma de los Vientos (Hill of the Winds), was built on the property.

Now, residents and visitors alike can take self-guided tours through the Ranch House and get a glimpse of how the silver-screen legend lived during the 1920s. With furnished living areas and Hart’s original Tack Room, filled with saddles and gear, the experience offers a rare and personal look into his everyday life.

While you’re at the Park, be sure to stop by the barnyard where you can meet the many animals that call Hart Park home. It’s a fun and educational experience for all ages, say hello to alpacas, deer, cows, chickens, pigs and more. Bring a picnic and relax on the open lawn, the perfect spot to unwind, enjoy a summer breeze and spend time with family, friends and some furry four-legged friends.

As we celebrate the reopening of the Ranch House, the city is also taking important steps to assess the Hart Mansion and other historic buildings on the property. This thorough evaluation is part of our long-term plan to prepare these historic structures for future public access. Our goal is to preserve the historic charm of the Park while expanding opportunities for the community to connect with its unique heritage.

Looking ahead to fall, the city will host a grand opening celebration for Hart Park. We will invite the entire community to experience the Park’s rich history through guided tours, live music, games and family-friendly activities. Be on the lookout for more information on the city’s website and our social media platforms.

Whether you’re taking a peaceful morning walk, watching bison roam the hillside or diving into the story of California’s silent film era, Hart Park has something for everyone. It truly is a window into our past and a beautiful blend of history and nature. I invite you to rediscover Hart Park, Santa Clarita’s newest official park and a historic treasure that has always been part of our story. Come be part of our history and the future story of a world-famous place, now belonging to us, WM S. Hart Park.

For more information or to learn about Hart Park, please visit SantaClarita.gov/HartPark.

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park

Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Unwind, Explore, Experience Summer in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Unwind, Explore, Experience Summer in Santa Clarita
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
With summer in full swing, there’s no better time to explore and experience everything Santa Clarita has to offer. From scenic hikes and free live music to locally owned restaurants, breweries and wineries, the season is packed with opportunities to relax, explore and make unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to our community, Santa Clarita has something for everyone.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party

Marsha McLean | Old Town Newhall SENSES Block Party
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
There is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing amongst families and friends.
READ MORE...

City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur

City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church's Pastor John MacArthur. 
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
As summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park

Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
There are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced the next installment of its summer event series, plus the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed dinner event, a special tasting menu with wine pairings from featured California vintners.
Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events
SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a theft in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19 at a sporting goods store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise
Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.
Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments
Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at the MAIN
The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.
Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at the MAIN
Santa Clarita Public Library Reaches Summer Reading Goal of 35,000 Days Read
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that it has reached its Summer Reading Program goal of 35,000 days of reading.
Santa Clarita Public Library Reaches Summer Reading Goal of 35,000 Days Read
Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.
Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
Application Period Extended for City’s Planning Commissioner Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission.
Application Period Extended for City’s Planning Commissioner Position
Aug. 16: Youth, Family Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in partnership with Strength United will host an Youth & Family Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Canyon Country Community Center.
Aug. 16: Youth, Family Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
The Canyon Theatre Guild's opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.
West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County
July 29: Supervisors to Consider Prohibiting Law Enforcement Concealing Identity
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 129, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Creating a County Ordinance Prohibiting Law Enforcement Officers from Concealing their Identities in Los Angeles County Unincorporated Areas.
July 29: Supervisors to Consider Prohibiting Law Enforcement Concealing Identity
‘Allure’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, "Allure" by artist Frank Rock, is on view through Monday, Sept. 22, located at The MAIN.
‘Allure’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
Orbach Moving On, Commits to North Park University
College of the Canyons sophomore Raz Orbach has committed to the men's basketball program at North Park University, where he will be continuing his academic and athletic journey.
Orbach Moving On, Commits to North Park University
Canyons Ranked No. 16 in WBCA Top 25 Honor Roll
College of the Canyons women's basketball has earned a No. 16 national ranking in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll for two-year schools.
Canyons Ranked No. 16 in WBCA Top 25 Honor Roll
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
State Motion to Place County Juvenile Halls Under Court Receivership
 California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference announcing that the California Department of Justice has filed a motion in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to place Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls under a court-appointed receivership.
State Motion to Place County Juvenile Halls Under Court Receivership
VIA Expands With New Special Sessions
The Valley Industry Association  is proud to announce two exciting new expansions to its signature Connecting to Success program, reflecting the organization’s continued commitment to inclusive education and workforce readiness.
VIA Expands With New Special Sessions
CHP Urges Drivers to Take Action During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
In 2024, thieves stole 176,230 vehicles in California, down from nearly 203,000 in 2023 — a decrease of more than 13%.
CHP Urges Drivers to Take Action During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
Zumper: Santa Clarita Rent Grew 6.1% From Previous Month
Zumper has released its Los Angeles Metro Area Report detailing several factors across 26 cities.
Zumper: Santa Clarita Rent Grew 6.1% From Previous Month
LASD: Parolee Arrested, Drug Operation Dismantled in Santa Clarita
On July 10, 20205, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 45-year-old male parolee at large at a hotel on the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.
LASD: Parolee Arrested, Drug Operation Dismantled in Santa Clarita
Sept. 27: Soroptimist Valencia Presents ‘Music of the Night: 22nd Annual Bras for a Cause’
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Bras for a Cause.
Sept. 27: Soroptimist Valencia Presents ‘Music of the Night: 22nd Annual Bras for a Cause’
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approves First Historic District and Landmark Designation in Altadena
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the County’s first-ever historic district and landmark designation in Altadena.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approves First Historic District and Landmark Designation in Altadena
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
DACC Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets. Since June 10, 15 dogs have been relinquished because their owners were deported for immigration-related matters.
DACC Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
SCVNews.com