Laurene Weste | What Are You Thankful For This Holiday Season?
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024

Laurene Weste 2024“The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us.” – Anonymous

Reflecting on this past year, there are so many things to be thankful for. Whether it is our health, happiness or the ability to live in a community as special as ours, I believe many of our residents would agree that Santa Clarita is a place where wonderful memories have been made and a unique place to call home. This year, we have seen parks open throughout the community, groundbreakings on treasured historical sites, important legislation passed and the construction begin on multiple Capital Improvement Projects. As a resident and Councilmember for over 20 years, I am thankful to live in a city that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our residents.

Over the past year, we have made significant progress towards welcoming the last county of Los Angeles park within our city boundaries into our own park system, William S. Hart Park. Bridging our rich Western and film history with recreational opportunities, the city is actively working with the county of Los Angeles to transfer ownership of this park, which will become the 40th in our growing parks system, a truly monumental milestone. This incredible park spans over 160 acres and offers a wide array of experiences for residents and visitors alike. From exploring the museum and strolling scenic walking trails to meeting animal friends at the barnyard and attending beloved events like the Cowboy Festival and the Hart of the West Pow Wow, the park has something for everyone. I look forward to the day when we can officially call this park our own and share its many treasures with our community.

Also, on the horizon for our community, is the addition of the future Rink Sports Pavilion, which will be located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. This 25,000-square-foot site will provide a dynamic space for a variety of recreational opportunities, like roller skating, basketball, volleyball, pickleball and perhaps even dancing, all on one versatile, multi-use surface. I have no doubt that this rink will become a cherished destination where families and friends can come together, enjoy themed skate nights, celebrate birthdays and stay active in a fun environment.

Exciting developments are underway across our community with several parks currently under construction. In Saugus, David March Park is being expanded by eight-acres to provide an even better recreational experience, including the city’s second exercise staircase location. Over in Valencia, Old Orchard Park is receiving upgrades to ensure it will continue to always be a favorite gathering place for families and friends. Additionally, in Newhall, restoration efforts are revitalizing the historic Pioneer Oil Refinery, a landmark that reflects our city’s rich oil history and heritage.

One of the most selfless acts you can do throughout the year is to give a pet a safe and loving home. This past year, the city partnered with our local Castaic Animal Care Center to promote animal adoptions. From our Pet Adoption Week and satellite events, to social media posts and partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, we have seen dozens of animals adopted through city programming. As an animal lover, bringing a pet into your home and providing them the love and care they yearn for and deserve, is something that not only warms my heart, but truly gives these pets the second chance they need in life.

One of the things I am most grateful for is our strong and ongoing partnerships with our federal delegation to safeguard the open spaces that make Santa Clarita so special. This year, we celebrated a significant milestone as legislation supporting the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act advanced through the Senate committee with bipartisan backing. These vital measures aim to protect nearly 119,000 acres within the Rim of the Valley Corridor, enhancing trail connectivity, preserving critical wildfire habitats and providing residents breathtaking trails to explore. This progress reflects our shared commitment to preserving the natural beauty and outdoor opportunities that define our very unique community.

As the holiday season approaches, we reflect with gratitude on the progress we’ve made together. These achievements are only possible through the support and dedication of our community. Thank you for being a part of what makes Santa Clarita such a special place. As we enter 2025, let’s challenge ourselves to make new friends, be grateful for our treasured loved ones and find inspiration in the beautiful natural areas that surround us.

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
SCVNews.com