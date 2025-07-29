header image

Lawn Mowing App Greenpal Expands to Santa Clarita
| Tuesday, Jul 29, 2025
Lawn mowing

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Santa Clarita.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on Google Street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Santa Clarita find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

Nashville-based GreenPal currently operates in Chicago, Charleston, Houston, OKC, Los Angeles, San Jose, Orlando, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Macon, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, and St. Louis.

To visit GreenPal at www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-santa-clarita-ca.
