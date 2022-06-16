LBW Insurance Recognized as Wilk’s Small Business of the Month

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes Mitzi Like and Donald Like, CEO and CFO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month for June.

The company is led by Mitzi Like, CEO and president of LBW, and her father Donald Like, the company’s chief financial officer.

“Anyone involved in philanthropy in the Santa Clarita Valley can speak to the generosity and kindness of Mitzi and Donald,” said Wilk. “100 years in business and their commitment to our community remains unparalleled. It is truly a pleasure to call attention to their good work and recognize LBW as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month for June.”

LBW has served the families and businesses in Valencia and all across the nation since 1922. Based out of Valencia, the mission of LBW Insurance and Financial Services is to assist families in planning for life’s potential risks but what distinguishes the business (besides excellent customer service) is its commitment to our community.

“The pandemic wreaked havoc on California’s small business community,” Wilk said. “An estimated 40,000 small businesses were shuttered over the last two years. LBW survived, and this year, this amazing company is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Well done, LBW, and I am proud to recognize you as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month for June.”

###

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...