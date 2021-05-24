header image

1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
Monday, May 24, 2021
While Santa Clarita has experienced growth, California lost 182,000 residents between January 2020 and January 2021. Backed-up traffic is among the top complaints. Dan Watson / The Signal

California’s population fell in 2020 for the first time since the state started recording population estimates, according to the state’s Department of Finance.

Between January 2020 and January 2021, the state lost more than 182,000 residents, representing a 0.46% decrease and bringing the total population to 39,466,855.

Deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the loss of about 51,000 residents, 100,000 was attributed to federal immigration restrictions, while a decline in birth resulted in the remaining decline, according to a report on the data released by the department.

However, despite the pandemic, Santa Clarita has been fortunate to experience continued growth, according to Jason Crawford, city of Santa Clarita planning, marketing and economic development manager, who added that the state’s Department of Finance reported that Santa Clarita’s population grew from 212,975 in 2019 to 221,932 in 2020, a 4.2% increase.

New housing is in construction to keep up with the growing demand, while businesses have continued to move into the area, with new office, industrial and retail projects all moving forward, Crawford said.

Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce, also noted the unprecedented housing demand and business growth.

“While California’s population may have declined for the first time in history, Santa Clarita continues to see demand and growth,” Volschenk said. “With the efforts of the SCV Chamber working for the business community to ensure a healthy climate for their companies, the outlook is promising for the SCV.”

While nationally recognized businesses — such as Porsche, DrinkPak, LA North Studios, Illumination Dynamics and Amazon — have all moved into the area over the past 18 months, others have left, including Incora, formerly Wesco Aircraft, which announced it would be moving its global headquarters from Valencia to Texas in two phases starting this year.

The company is set to begin relocating 239 jobs to Fort Worth this year, followed by 300 more in 2022, per a new release.

“We have to come to grips with the fact that people are leaving the state,” financial analyst Erick Arndt said. “What people have to realize is if people who are paying taxes leave, there’s now less revenue coming in to support the same level of government, which means the rest of the people back here have to pay more.”

And it’s news like this that Arndt worries will drive more people out of the state.

“Despite the well-reported decline in population that is occurring in California statewide, the Santa Clarita Valley continues to grow in both population and in the number of new businesses moving and expanding in the SCV,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corp. “Nonetheless, the loss of population and business migration out of state should be a wakeup call to legislators on the need for California to focus on economic development and being friendly to job-creating businesses.”

05-24-2021 Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
California’s population fell in 2020 for the first time since the state started recording population estimates, according to the state’s Department of Finance.
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
Santa Clarita crime reports returned to “normal levels” in April, with a total of 220 Part-I crimes reported, a 30.5% decrease over the March 2021 figure (314), and very close to the number of Part-I crimes reported in April 2020 (217), according to Sheriff’s Department data.
Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
City Announces ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners
The city of Santa Clarita announced the winners of the 17th annual “Bike to Work Challenge,” which was a week-long City-wide competition that took place between Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14.
City Announces ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
The city of Santa Clarita announced its Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade in which residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss a lawsuit that may put Santa Clarita voters in a position to elect their council members through district-based elections instead of the existing “at-large” method.
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 15 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 264 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,873 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Majestic Princess crew members received COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, May 21 at the Port of Los Angeles as it prepares to finalize its plans to return to cruising.
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
After previously passing a standing order in her courtroom to restrict access for the media and public, Judge Cynthia Ulfig is said to be reviewing her policy for the upcoming sentencing of James Dorsey.
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
Fewer COVID-19 Restrictions to Take Effect June 15
Most businesses and activities will return to “usual operations” starting June 15 under new state public health guidelines released Friday morning.
Fewer COVID-19 Restrictions to Take Effect June 15
Families Encouraged to Learn Water Safety Skills as Summer Nears
As COVID-19 restrictions ease in Los Angeles County and swimming lessons resume just as summer begins, becoming familiar with water safety can make days spent by the pool more enjoyable.
Families Encouraged to Learn Water Safety Skills as Summer Nears
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate longterm water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.
May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Lakers Season Tickets Up for Grabs for Those Receiving First Dose this Weekend; SCV Cases Total 27,869
This weekend at all the County-run vaccination sites, the Department of Health Services vaccination sites, and the L.A. City vaccination sites, everyone 18 years and older coming to get their first vaccine will have a chance to enter the Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 Season Ticket Vaccination Sweepstakes to win a pair of season tickets for next season.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Lakers Season Tickets Up for Grabs for Those Receiving First Dose this Weekend; SCV Cases Total 27,869
‘Dancing’ Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
A pedestrian “dancing” on the northbound side of Highway 14 Thursday resulted in lanes of traffic coming to a standstill and a response by multiple California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.
‘Dancing’ Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series!
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
Young Santa Clarita resident Damian Markham will be celebrating his second birthday May 24. But it might be one of his last.
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination town hall for parents Tuesday night to update the public about the vaccine information for children.
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind animal lovers that National Rescue Dog Day is Thursday, May 20. National Rescue Day was created to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs available in shelters across the country.
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Spot fires in the bed of the Santa Clara River created a plume of smoke over the center of Santa Clarita Wednesday night.
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
A man was found dead early Thursday morning in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
