2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
LEAP Children’s Museum Hosts Exclusive Summer Pop-Up Event in Valencia
| Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
LEAP---Healthy-Heroes-Flyerv6crop

The LEAP Children’s Museum has announced its second annual pop-up event, running every Friday (except July 4), Saturday and Sunday from Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, July 6, at the Valencia Town Center Patios, across from The Children’s Place near the playground.

This year’s pop-up is themed around total health, offering children aged 2 to 6 a unique opportunity to learn physical, mental, and emotional wellness through interactive play.

Children will engage in fun, educational activities across themed areas, including a medical area, a fitness zone and a self-care section, all designed to teach healthy habits in a playful environment. The event is a stepping stone toward the creation of a permanent, interactive space dedicated to children’s learning and exploration.

“We’re thrilled to provide an experience where children can learn about healthy living through play,” said Kari McCoy, founder of LEAP Children’s Museum. “The goal of our pop-up is to inspire young minds to prioritize health while having fun.”

LEAP Children’s Museum is partnering with local organizations to ensure that each activity is both fun and educational. Special guests, including healthcare professionals and wellness experts.

Event Details:

When: Weekends from June 7 through July 6, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. with five different sessions available each one hour and 15 minutes. Each day will have a low sensory session at noon.

Where: Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355

Who: All families are welcomed. This event will be most magical for 2 years old to 8 years old.

The LEAP Children’s Museum team invites all families to attend and explore these exciting and educational opportunities.

For more information, visit www.leapchildrensmuseum.org or follow the museum on social media.

LEAP---Healthy-Heroes-Flyerv6
