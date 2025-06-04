June 7: LEAP Children’s Museum Presents “Healthy Heroes Play Lab” Pop-Up Event in Santa Clarita

The LEAP Children’s Museum is thrilled to announce its second annual summer pop-up event, “Healthy Heroes Play Lab,” taking place every weekend from June 7 through July 6, 2025, at the Valencia Town Center.

This interactive experience is designed for children aged 2 to 8 and aims to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellness through engaging, hands-on activities.

Located at Valencia Town Center at 24201 Valencia Blvd., on the patios near the playground, the event will run Fridays (excluding July 4), Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Each day features five 75-minute sessions, including a special low-sensory session at 12:00 PM to accommodate children who benefit from a quieter environment.

“We’re excited to provide an experience where children can learn about healthy living through play,” said Kari McCoy, founder of LEAP Children’s Museum. “Our goal is to inspire young minds to prioritize health while having fun.”

Themed areas within the pop-up include a medical zone, a fitness area, and a self-care section, all designed to teach healthy habits in a playful setting. Special guests, including healthcare professionals and wellness experts, will participate throughout the event.

Admission is $5 per person, with children under 2 admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.leapmuseum.org.

