LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up

The LEAP Children’s Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.

Taking place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the event period (excluding Friday, June 6 and July 4), this exciting series offers interactive exhibits and engaging activities designed to inspire curiosity and creativity in children of all ages.

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist with a variety of roles, including:

Event setup and teardown

Greeting visitors and guiding families

Supporting interactive exhibits and hands-on activities

Providing general event assistance to ensure a smooth and memorable experience

“This is a great opportunity for high school students, college interns, community groups or anyone looking to give back,” said a spokesperson from LEAP. “Our volunteers are a vital part of creating a fun and educational atmosphere for kids and families.”

Ready to make an impact? Visit our volunteer sign-up page at https://signup.com/go/HByegGb to choose your shifts and join the fun.

