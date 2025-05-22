header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 22
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
| Thursday, May 22, 2025
LEAP - Volunteers needed cropped

The LEAP Children’s Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.

Taking place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the event period (excluding Friday, June 6 and July 4), this exciting series offers interactive exhibits and engaging activities designed to inspire curiosity and creativity in children of all ages.

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist with a variety of roles, including:

Event setup and teardown

Greeting visitors and guiding families

Supporting interactive exhibits and hands-on activities

Providing general event assistance to ensure a smooth and memorable experience

“This is a great opportunity for high school students, college interns, community groups or anyone looking to give back,” said a spokesperson from LEAP. “Our volunteers are a vital part of creating a fun and educational atmosphere for kids and families.”

Ready to make an impact? Visit our volunteer sign-up page at https://signup.com/go/HByegGb to choose your shifts and join the fun.

LEAP - Volunteers needed
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up

LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
Thursday, May 22, 2025
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
FULL STORY...

June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance

June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 "Celebrating Graduates" Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park

May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park
Saturday, May 17, 2025
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 26, 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

May 31: Wish Upon a Car Showcase Fundraiser Seeks Volunteers

May 31: Wish Upon a Car Showcase Fundraiser Seeks Volunteers
Friday, May 16, 2025
Get ready for an unforgettable night of cars, music, food and community spirit at WiSH Education Foundation’s Third Annual WiSH Upon A Car Showcase. This highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, May 31 and needs volunteers for a variety of positions.
FULL STORY...

June 13-15: Mission Opera Presents Puccini’s Iconic Tragedy ‘Tosca’

June 13-15: Mission Opera Presents Puccini’s Iconic Tragedy ‘Tosca’
Friday, May 16, 2025
Mission Opera, the Santa Clarita Valley’s opera company, will close its seventh season with the timeless opera "Tosca" by Giacomo Puccini.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
Catfé, a new cat cafe coming soon to the Santa Clarita Valley, is seeking donations to cover renovation costs and city fees.
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free "Movie Under the Stars" on Friday, May 30.
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Vote Against House Budget Proposal
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted on Thursday, May 22, against the House Republican budget proposal that slashes Medicaid, SNAP and other programs that hundreds of thousands of his constituents rely on.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Vote Against House Budget Proposal
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s popular Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
 Rep. George Whitesides joined Rep. Dave Min to introduce the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the growing threat of wildfires in shrubland ecosystems across the Western United States.
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to prioritize safety by buckling up before each trip.
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
SCVNews.com