Learn About Perennials & Natives at SCV Water’s October Gardening Class

Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and native plants! Perennials are plants that live two or more years. Both perennials and native plants are well suited for your landscape and thrive in the SCV climate.

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening class – Perennials and Natives – on Saturday, Oct. 16, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect

SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

To view SCV Water’s 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The instructor for the Saturday, Oct. 16, class is John Windsor. Windsor is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the last 22 years. He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

###

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Casey Gordon at Cgordon@scvwa.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...