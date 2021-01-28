Learn Basics of Sustainable Landscaping at SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class

Thinking about starting your landscape project? SCV Water will show you how. Learn about the basic elements included in sustainable landscaping, including ways to preserve natural resources, be water-wise, and still have a landscape that meets your needs.

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening class – the Basics of Sustainable Landscaping – on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect

SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, SCV Water’s instructors will still provide the same great content but in more condensed format. Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question-and-answer session at the end. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on SCV Water’s website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

Upcoming Classes

For our full schedule of 2021 virtual gardening classes or to register for a class, visit https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The instructor for the Saturday, Feb. 6, class is John Windsor is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 21 years. He has a teaching qualification in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost. For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger at kdenkinger@scvwa.org or at (661) 513-1230.