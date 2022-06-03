Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water’s Gardening Class

Water is not the only element needed to help your trees, plants and veggies grow. The health of your plants depends on the soil they’re planted in and the fertilizer you use to help them grow! Join our free virtual gardening class, Managing Soils & Fertilizers in the SCV, on Saturday, June 11, at 9 a.m.

This class focuses on soils found in the SCV, which one you have in your yard, and the best fertilizers for your landscape. Set up your trees, plants, and veggies for success. Register to learn why having healthy soil and managing fertilizer is key to your landscape’s well-being from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified Nurseryman.

“The Soils and Fertilizers class provides information about plant nutrition and building healthy soils in the landscape,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “These are critical elements in improving drought tolerance of plant material and optimizing landscape water efficiency.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live course – all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Managing Soils & Fertilizers in the SCV class or to view our 2022 class schedule, visit:

yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Laura Gallegos, SCV Water public affairs specialist at lgallegos@scvwa.org.

