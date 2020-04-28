[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
| Monday, Apr 27, 2020
1st place - Isabella Lee: "Grandma’s Tea Set,"
1st place - Isabella Lee: "Grandma’s Tea Set."

 

After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.

The Scholarship Committee has chosen this year’s three winners from the 11 talented applicants:

* 1st place – Isabella Lee: “Grandma’s Tea Set,” charcoal, award $1,000

* 2nd place – Kiki Egetoe: “The Gardens,” acrylic, award $750

* 3rd place – Mindy Mellow: “Family Portrait,” digital art, award $500

Each year the SCAA raises funds to provide scholarships to high school graduating senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley who plan to continue their education in the arts field.

The interviews could not be held in person this year due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions, so the interviews were held via Zoom, after normal school hours.

During a 20-minute interview, students presented synopses of their artwork.

Interview questions were aimed to ascertain the students’ inspirations for specific artworks, famous artists’ influences and future goals in the arts fields.

“The decision was difficult with the remarkable talent of all applicants. Along with the cash awards, the winners will receive a year membership to the SCAA and will be displaying some of their work at our Annual Art Classic Awards Gala in October,” said Committee Chair Laurie Morgan.

The committee includes Laurie Morgan, Lynda Frautnik and Meressa Naftulin.

The SCAA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Tax ID 925-4844012.

1st place - Isabella Lee

1st place – Isabella Lee

2nd place - Kiki Egetoe

2nd place – Kiki Egetoe

2nd place - Kiki Egetoe: "The Gardens."

2nd place – Kiki Egetoe: “The Gardens.”

3rd place - Mindy Mellow

3rd place – Mindy Mellow

3rd place - Mindy Mellow: "Family Portrait."

3rd place – Mindy Mellow: “Family Portrait.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards

Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
Monday, Apr 27, 2020
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
FULL STORY...

May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival

May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
Monday, Apr 27, 2020
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
FULL STORY...

April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home

April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
FULL STORY...

City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign

City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Study: For Women, Golden Age of Hollywood Not So Golden

Study: For Women, Golden Age of Hollywood Not So Golden
Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
New research on the significant gender imbalance in Hollywood reveals long-trends in female representation in the U.S. movie industry, specifically a sharp decline associated with the “studio system” in the Golden Age era, from about 1922 to 1950.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
California has had 43,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,755 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Thursday, April 30, from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday announced their respective states are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact.
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
The Valley Industry Association will discuss "Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19" in a virtual Chancellor's Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
L.A. County’s 2020-21 recommended budget is a $35.5 billion spending plan expected to undergo extensive changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Over the past several days in my neighborhood, there have been two street birthday parties for children with no face masks or social separation. As I ran by, I asked a friend what was going on. He offered: “They were all cooped up and needed to get out, and the children suffered enough.” Hello?
Think You’re Cooped Up? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Bank of Santa Clarita reported net income of $685,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $658,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $758,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection.
CDC Expands List of COVID-19 Symptoms
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
The Congressional Budget Office is projecting a sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a drop of 12% of real gross domestic product in the current second quarter, according to CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel.
CBO Projects Sharp Drop in Economy in Second Quarter
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
California Sunday: Healthcare Workers Account for 4,593 Cases, 24 Deaths
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 19,528 Confirmed Cases, 383 in SCV
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Jerry Bloom, 76, head of the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army location, died April 18 of cancer.
Bloom, Head of Local Salvation Army, Succumbs to Cancer
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
Mental Fortitude | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Saturday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 41,137 confirmed cases and 1,651 deaths.
California Saturday: 41,137 Cases, 1,651 Deaths
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 607 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: Henry Mayo Reports 4th Death; 378 SCV Cases
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
%d bloggers like this: