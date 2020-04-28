Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards

After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
The Scholarship Committee has chosen this year’s three winners from the 11 talented applicants:
* 1st place – Isabella Lee: “Grandma’s Tea Set,” charcoal, award $1,000
* 2nd place – Kiki Egetoe: “The Gardens,” acrylic, award $750
* 3rd place – Mindy Mellow: “Family Portrait,” digital art, award $500
Each year the SCAA raises funds to provide scholarships to high school graduating senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley who plan to continue their education in the arts field.
The interviews could not be held in person this year due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions, so the interviews were held via Zoom, after normal school hours.
During a 20-minute interview, students presented synopses of their artwork.
Interview questions were aimed to ascertain the students’ inspirations for specific artworks, famous artists’ influences and future goals in the arts fields.
“The decision was difficult with the remarkable talent of all applicants. Along with the cash awards, the winners will receive a year membership to the SCAA and will be displaying some of their work at our Annual Art Classic Awards Gala in October,” said Committee Chair Laurie Morgan.
The committee includes Laurie Morgan, Lynda Frautnik and Meressa Naftulin.
The SCAA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Tax ID 925-4844012.
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
New research on the significant gender imbalance in Hollywood reveals long-trends in female representation in the U.S. movie industry, specifically a sharp decline associated with the “studio system” in the Golden Age era, from about 1922 to 1950.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Over the past several days in my neighborhood, there have been two street birthday parties for children with no face masks or social separation. As I ran by, I asked a friend what was going on. He offered: “They were all cooped up and needed to get out, and the children suffered enough.” Hello?
Bank of Santa Clarita reported net income of $685,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with $658,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, and $758,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
The Congressional Budget Office is projecting a sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a drop of 12% of real gross domestic product in the current second quarter, according to CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel.
California now has 42,164 confirmed cases and 1,710 deaths. As of April 25, local health departments have reported 4,593 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 24 reported deaths statewide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 18 new deaths and 440 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. Public Health has identified 19,528 positive cases across all of L.A. County including 383 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Healthcare professionals around the world communicate with each online to gather and share information. Even countries like China and Italy, which initially saw the first wave of ill patients, are sharing data, trying to grasp how coronavirus behaves.
Only 10% of the Santa Clarita Valley businesses that applied for Paycheck Program Program (PPP) relief received it and only 5% have received complete funding from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a recent survey by the SCV Economic Development Corp., SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons.
