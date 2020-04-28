Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards

After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.

The Scholarship Committee has chosen this year’s three winners from the 11 talented applicants:

* 1st place – Isabella Lee: “Grandma’s Tea Set,” charcoal, award $1,000

* 2nd place – Kiki Egetoe: “The Gardens,” acrylic, award $750

* 3rd place – Mindy Mellow: “Family Portrait,” digital art, award $500

Each year the SCAA raises funds to provide scholarships to high school graduating senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley who plan to continue their education in the arts field.

The interviews could not be held in person this year due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions, so the interviews were held via Zoom, after normal school hours.

During a 20-minute interview, students presented synopses of their artwork.

Interview questions were aimed to ascertain the students’ inspirations for specific artworks, famous artists’ influences and future goals in the arts fields.

“The decision was difficult with the remarkable talent of all applicants. Along with the cash awards, the winners will receive a year membership to the SCAA and will be displaying some of their work at our Annual Art Classic Awards Gala in October,” said Committee Chair Laurie Morgan.

The committee includes Laurie Morgan, Lynda Frautnik and Meressa Naftulin.

The SCAA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Tax ID 925-4844012.