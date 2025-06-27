Ed Bolden was considered one of the “founding fathers” of the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, one of the first SCV Man of the Year recipients and a philanthropist. Bolden died March 22, 2023 at age 94.

Bolden came to Santa Clarita in the 1960s and became very involved in the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit scene. Many residents remember the many years that Bolden worked the annual Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast. He was also very involved with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

Not only was he an important member in the history of the Santa Clarita Valley and the 1971 Santa Clarita Man of the Year, but also helped shape Santa Clarita with his work as a civil engineer.

The SCV Rotary Club will once again hold its annual fundraising Pancake Breakast on Friday, the Fourth of July in Old Town Newhall, 6:30-9:30 a.m., 24200 Main St., Newhall 91321.

View Bolden’s interview about his life at https://scvtv.com/2024/01/18/legacy-ed-bolden-a-lifetime-of-service/

