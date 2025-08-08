Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s

This episode of “Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History” focuses on remembrances of growing up in Val Verde, known as the “black Palm Springs.”

Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society interviews Shelby Jacobs and John Reid who walk down memory lane to Val Verde in the 1940s and ’50s.

This episode of “Legacy” was taped in 2009.

In 1924, the modern settlement of Val Verde was founded by Sidney P. Dones and his group of investors. It was named Eureka Villa. That settlement was designed as a resort community for African Americans. In that era African Americans were frequently barred from public beaches and swimming pools.

Val Verde has often been referred to as the “Black Palm Springs.” By the 1930s, the area was popular, mainly because it was one of only a few places in Southern California where blacks could go for recreation.

Val Verde Park became a gathering place for the community. It’s where they held dances and beauty contests, as well as other activities for both young and old, including an Olympic-size swimming pool constructed in 1939.

For more information and photos of historic Val Verde visit scvhs.com.

To watch the video on SCVTV.com visit https://scvtv.com/2016/01/10/legacy-2009-shelby-jacobs-john-reid-val-verde-in-the-1940s-50s/.

