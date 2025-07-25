header image

July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Legacy: The Development of Valencia with Newhall Land CEO Tom Lee
| Friday, Jul 25, 2025
Tom Lee Legacy

This edition of Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History, features Thomas L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Newhall Land and Farming Company. He was interviewed in 2002 about the development of the master-planned community of Valencia by Leon Worden, of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.

Lee was hired by Newhall Land in 1970 as an administrative assistant. He was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 1985, CEO in 1987 and Chairman in 1989. He retired in 2001.

Lee, 2000 SCV Man of the Year, was also active in many nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The master-planned community of Valencia, was initially planned in the mid-1960s by the Newhall Land and Farming Company. The first homes were built in 1967, with the initial phase, Old Orchard I. The plan included 5,000 acres of the 44,000-acre Newhall Ranch, and was designed to be a self-contained community with housing, shopping and amenities.

Newhall Land was acquired by Lennar Corp. on Jan. 27, 2004. The acquisition marked the end of Newhall Land’s 121 years as an independent company.

To view this video visit https://scvtv.com/2002/07/01/legacy-tom-lee-the-story-of-valencia/.

See Valencia history in pictures at https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/valencia.htm.

For more videos and interviews on Santa Clarita Valley history visit SCVTV.com.

For more information on SCV History visit scvnistory.com.

SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
Friday, Jul 25, 2025
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
Friday, Jul 25, 2025
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
The Rubato International Piano Competition has announced the semifinalists selected to compete in its 2025 event, to be held Aug. 12–16 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. Celine Chen, of Valencia, will compete in the Classical Category for ages 19-27.
Legacy: The Development of Valencia with Newhall Land CEO Tom Lee
Friday, Jul 25, 2025
Legacy: The Development of Valencia with Newhall Land CEO Tom Lee
This edition of Leagcy: Santa Clarita's Living History, features Thomas L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Newhall Land and Farming Company. He is interviewed in 2002 about the development of the master-planned community of Valencia by Leon Worden, of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
The Rubato International Piano Competition has announced the semifinalists selected to compete in its 2025 event, to be held Aug. 12–16 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. Celine Chen, of Valencia, will compete in the Classical Category for ages 19-27.
Legacy: The Development of Valencia with Newhall Land CEO Tom Lee
This edition of Leagcy: Santa Clarita's Living History, features Thomas L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Newhall Land and Farming Company. He is interviewed in 2002 about the development of the master-planned community of Valencia by Leon Worden, of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
California State Parks is Rolling Out Reservation Upgrades
California State Parks is rolling out reservation upgrades to make it easier for visitors to find their perfect campsite.
Public Health Investigating Case of Measles in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get protected against measles, following the confirmation of a measles case linked to an out-of-county traveler that passed through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.
CalArts Summer Tours
Are you interested in attending California Institute of the Arts? Small group tours of the CalArts campus are available for prospective students and their immediate family. Tours depart from the main lobby, are led by current CalArts students, and last approximately 75-90 minutes. Tour openings are still available in August.
SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Now Open
SCV 40 Under Forty is an annual leadership awards program in the Santa Clarita Valley. It is produced by JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Magazine.
Food Waste/Organics Recycling in Santa Clarita
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
Volunteer at Hart Park Barnyard
Love animals and the outdoors? You can help maintain a special part of William S. Hart Park by joining as a barnyard volunteer and caring for chickens, ducks, geese, horses, donkeys, rabbits, turkeys and more.
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced the next installment of its summer event series, plus the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed dinner event, a special tasting menu with wine pairings from featured California vintners.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a theft in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19 at a sporting goods store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.
Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.
Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at the MAIN
The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.
Santa Clarita Public Library Reaches Summer Reading Goal of 35,000 Days Read
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that it has reached its Summer Reading Program goal of 35,000 days of reading.
Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.
Application Period Extended for City’s Planning Commissioner Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission.
Aug. 16: Youth, Family Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in partnership with Strength United will host an Youth & Family Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Canyon Country Community Center.
July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
The Canyon Theatre Guild's opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.
July 29: Supervisors to Consider Prohibiting Law Enforcement Concealing Identity
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 129, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Creating a County Ordinance Prohibiting Law Enforcement Officers from Concealing their Identities in Los Angeles County Unincorporated Areas.
‘Allure’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, "Allure" by artist Frank Rock, is on view through Monday, Sept. 22, located at The MAIN.
Orbach Moving On, Commits to North Park University
College of the Canyons sophomore Raz Orbach has committed to the men's basketball program at North Park University, where he will be continuing his academic and athletic journey.
Canyons Ranked No. 16 in WBCA Top 25 Honor Roll
College of the Canyons women's basketball has earned a No. 16 national ranking in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll for two-year schools.
