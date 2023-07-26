Legends FC Santa Clarita Brings Home Two National Championships

Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Coach Adam Waddell has a lot to celebrate this summer, with two teams winning a National Championship.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team brought home another National Championship title for back-to-back titles and his Girls 2010 team secured their first National Championship.
The Lady Legends FC SCV G07 won their second National Title while competing in Oceanside, CA with a 1 – 0 win over FC Premier securing the 16U US Youth Soccer National League Elite 64 National Championship Title.
Throughout the Championship, they faced competition against teams from Washington, Colorado, and Utah before taking home the title.
“Talent wins games but soccer IQ and teamwork win National Championships,” Waddell said.
Over the last four years the Legends FC SCV G07 has won two National Championship titles in 2022 & 2023, advanced to the National Championships in 2021, 2022, & 2023, and were State Cup Champs in 2019, 2021, and 2022.
“This incredible team has made history for the Santa Clarita Valley once again bringing its second Club Soccer National Championship in two years and I am so proud of our Legends Family and the sacrifices made to get here,” said Coach Waddell. “Thank you to all of those who have supported us along the way. It’s been years of effort and a love of the game and each other that has gotten us here.”
Team includes:
Coach Adam Waddell, Team Manager Andy Bruno
Players (alphabetical by last name) – Kennedy Arnold, Isabella Bruno, Mikaela Burchell, Sierra Cordola, Bella Costello, Gianna Costello, Sophia DeCesare, Riley Edemann, Natalia Fernandez, Abigail Frink, Lily Golphenee, Halle Greenfield, Ava Magana, Emily Martinez, Kylie O’Donnell, Alyssa Owens, Addison Rhee, Mia Rodriguez, Kylee Rose, Gisele Saravia, Mackenzie Wiese, and Julia Willis.
Waddell’s Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 battled to win their first 13U US Youth Soccer National League Elite 64 National Championship Title.
They started off with a 3-2 win in penalty kicks against Utah Avalanche before defeating LASC 3-0 in the quarterfinals and defeating South Valley Surf 1-0 in the semi-finals.
They then faced CDA Slammers in the finals where the match once again went to penalty kicks with the deciding save by goal keeper Parker Wiese to help the Legends FC SCV G10 claim the 13U Girls Title.
“They showed true grit throughout the tournament and I’m so proud of all their effort. I expect great things from this team as they’ve already accomplished so much at such a young age.”
Team includes:
Coach Adam Waddell, Assistant Coach Chris Ciccone, & Team Manager Casey Ciccone
Players (alphabetical by last name) – Iliana Aguilar, Jersey Baker, Vanessa Bonner, Brooklyn Ciccone, Alex De La Vega, Mila Denison, Yasmin Diaz, Olivia Lopez, Brooklyn Magallanes, Alexa Nickels, Case O’Donnell, Ashley Patterson, Destiny Renteria, Camilla Rodriguez, Angelina Trejo, Kelly Wieckowski, Parker Wiese, Guests: Eva Jorgenson, Nyomi Lopez, and Casey Tumlos.
Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.
Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
Managing Director Randy Cude and Senior Associate Connor Quan of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. have announced the recent sale of a retail/automotive facility located at 25150-25158 Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for a purchase price of $3.1 million. Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the transaction.
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
While politicians and even some colleges ponder the value of a liberal arts-based education, Jeffery Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has no doubt that the lessons taught in those classes lay the foundation for society and provide graduates with the tools for success.
