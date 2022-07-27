header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 27
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship
| Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Water drop


The first time in Santa Clarita Valley history a club soccer team from the SCV has won a National Championship.

On July 18, Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team brought home the cup while competing in Aurora, Colorado, with a 3 – 0 win over Rebels SC Inland Empire securing the US Club Soccer National Championship.

Throughout the 2022 US Club Soccer National Championship, Legends FC SCV G07 battled in record high heat and high altitude against fierce teams from Texas, Ohio, Washington, and New Jersey, before advancing to the Finals facing the Rebels making it a true California cup. During the tournament Legends FC SCV G07 allowed only 5 goals against and scored 14 goals.

“Hard work works when you work,” says Coach Adam Waddell. “Talent wins games but teamwork and soccer IQ win National Championships. Once you reach the highest level you have to be selfless, stay connected as a team, and Believe.”

Following a National Championship berth in 2021 where they were among the top 8 in the Country however did not advance to the semi-finals, the team had to work hard to earn their place on the national stage once again. They had to face many tough teams during league from September to February and defeat Tudela FC Los Angeles in a 2 – 1 victory to be crowned So Cal State Cup Super Cup Champions earning their place in the US Club Soccer National Championship tournament in Colorado.

“This dedicated team has made history for the Santa Clarita Valley once again bringing home its first ever Club Soccer National Championship and I am so proud of our Legends Family and the sacrifices made to get here. Thank you to all of those who have supported us along the way. It’s been years of effort and a love of the game and each other that has gotten us here, “Coach Adam Waddell added.

Team includes:

Coach Adam Waddell, Team Manager Andy Bruno
Players (alphabetical by last name) – Kennedy Arnold, Isabella Bruno, Mikaela Burchell, Sierra Cordola, Bella Costello, Gianna Costello, Sophia DeCesare, Riley Edemann, Abby Frink, Lily Golphenee, Halle Greenfield, Kylie O’Donnell, Alyssa Owens, Mia Rodriguez, Kylee Rosec, Presley Roth, Gisele Saravia, Mackenzie Wiese, Julia Willis and Isabelle Yousefzadeh.

Legends FC’s family centered approach, backed with a National level program and Elite level coaching, provides a positive playing and learning environment that fosters long term player development and personal growth. Their One Club, One Family, One Mission motto makes Legends FC the premier destination for players. They strive to provide Southern California’s youth with the highest quality soccer training and development in America.

“Legends FC is incredibly proud of the G07 SCV team and Coach Adam Waddell for all they have achieved. From a National Championship berth in 2021 to taking the National Championship in 2022, what an amazing accomplishment earning another star on our jersey,” said Josh Hodges, Executive Director.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship

Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship
Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
The first time in Santa Clarita Valley history a club soccer team from the SCV has won a National Championship.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations

CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
Monday, Jul 25, 2022
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring

Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring
Friday, Jul 22, 2022
The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI ring at a special ceremony in Los Angeles with players, coaches and staff on Thursday, July 21.
FULL STORY...

In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal

In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
For one last time, Team USA fans got to see former Santa Clarita Valley resident Allyson Felix flying down a world championships track as the rest of the field struggled to catch up.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Rebekah Niednagel Ready to Make Immediate Impact

TMU’s Rebekah Niednagel Ready to Make Immediate Impact
Monday, Jun 27, 2022
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal
SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a live webinar on the 2022-23 California Competes Tax Credits. 
SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship
The first time in Santa Clarita Valley history a club soccer team from the SCV has won a National Championship.
Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship
CHP Celebrates 20 Years Of Lifesaving Amber Alerts
The California Highway Patrol is celebrating the lifesaving collaboration of many partners behind the scenes, including members of the public, who have helped safely reunite hundreds of abducted children with their families during 20 years of the state’s America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert system.
CHP Celebrates 20 Years Of Lifesaving Amber Alerts
Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent
During Tuesday's Episode of America's Got Talent, one nerdy Comedian from Santa Clarita entertained the judges enough to get three yeses to move on to the next round. 
Santa Clarita Comedian Advances In America’s Got Talent
Board Moves to Establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion authored by Chair Holly J. Mitchell to establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Commercial Property Acquisition Program.
Board Moves to Establish a Countywide Anti-Displacement Program
Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Breaks Over 86k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 7,316 new cases countywide and 177 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Breaks Over 86k Cases
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps
Tuesday COVID Roundup: COVID Appears to be Slowly Declining in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,547 new cases countywide and 78 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: COVID Appears to be Slowly Declining in County
Providence L.A. Hospitals Earn National Rankings
All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care.
Providence L.A. Hospitals Earn National Rankings
City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five new artists to create work to be displayed above the Children’s Area in the Valencia Library Branch from March 2023 through March 2024.
City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes
July 27: Hart Board Expected to Approve New Rio Norte Principal
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.
July 27: Hart Board Expected to Approve New Rio Norte Principal
Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
Laurie Morgan, Santa Clarita Artists Association award-winning artist, will have a solo art show from Sept. 1 to 30, 2022 at Fastframe, 24204 Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
2022 Assessment Roll Shows 7.7 Percent Increase in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th-consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide.
2022 Assessment Roll Shows 7.7 Percent Increase in Santa Clarita
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
West Nile Virus Found in Nine More L.A. County Communities
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 15 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
West Nile Virus Found in Nine More L.A. County Communities
Santa Clarita Receives 28th Consecutive Finance Award
For the 28th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives 28th Consecutive Finance Award
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 12, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to better assist its incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students.
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN
Enjoy your time at the theatre and take in a pair of unique shows taking place Aug. 5 and 6 only at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN
CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita is organizing a new project called “Get Real: Adulting 101” that aims to show teens how much money it takes to live on a monthly basis.
JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation.
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: