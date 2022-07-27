Legends FC SCV Girls Wins National Championship

The first time in Santa Clarita Valley history a club soccer team from the SCV has won a National Championship.

On July 18, Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team brought home the cup while competing in Aurora, Colorado, with a 3 – 0 win over Rebels SC Inland Empire securing the US Club Soccer National Championship.

Throughout the 2022 US Club Soccer National Championship, Legends FC SCV G07 battled in record high heat and high altitude against fierce teams from Texas, Ohio, Washington, and New Jersey, before advancing to the Finals facing the Rebels making it a true California cup. During the tournament Legends FC SCV G07 allowed only 5 goals against and scored 14 goals.

“Hard work works when you work,” says Coach Adam Waddell. “Talent wins games but teamwork and soccer IQ win National Championships. Once you reach the highest level you have to be selfless, stay connected as a team, and Believe.”

Following a National Championship berth in 2021 where they were among the top 8 in the Country however did not advance to the semi-finals, the team had to work hard to earn their place on the national stage once again. They had to face many tough teams during league from September to February and defeat Tudela FC Los Angeles in a 2 – 1 victory to be crowned So Cal State Cup Super Cup Champions earning their place in the US Club Soccer National Championship tournament in Colorado.

“This dedicated team has made history for the Santa Clarita Valley once again bringing home its first ever Club Soccer National Championship and I am so proud of our Legends Family and the sacrifices made to get here. Thank you to all of those who have supported us along the way. It’s been years of effort and a love of the game and each other that has gotten us here, “Coach Adam Waddell added.

Team includes:

Coach Adam Waddell, Team Manager Andy Bruno

Players (alphabetical by last name) – Kennedy Arnold, Isabella Bruno, Mikaela Burchell, Sierra Cordola, Bella Costello, Gianna Costello, Sophia DeCesare, Riley Edemann, Abby Frink, Lily Golphenee, Halle Greenfield, Kylie O’Donnell, Alyssa Owens, Mia Rodriguez, Kylee Rosec, Presley Roth, Gisele Saravia, Mackenzie Wiese, Julia Willis and Isabelle Yousefzadeh.

Legends FC’s family centered approach, backed with a National level program and Elite level coaching, provides a positive playing and learning environment that fosters long term player development and personal growth. Their One Club, One Family, One Mission motto makes Legends FC the premier destination for players. They strive to provide Southern California’s youth with the highest quality soccer training and development in America.

“Legends FC is incredibly proud of the G07 SCV team and Coach Adam Waddell for all they have achieved. From a National Championship berth in 2021 to taking the National Championship in 2022, what an amazing accomplishment earning another star on our jersey,” said Josh Hodges, Executive Director.

