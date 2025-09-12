header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 12
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Legislature Sends Bill to Bring ASE Cameras to Highway Work Zones
| Friday, Sep 12, 2025
City Council To Look At Red Light Camera Renewal In March

Assemblymember Matt Haney’s (D-San Francisco) AB 289, which would bring automated speed enforcement cameras to active highway construction zones, has passed both houses of the Legislature and now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for a signature.

The bill cleared the Senate floor with an overwhelming bipartisan 36-3-1 vote.

Assembly Bill 289 would bring automated speed enforcement cameras to active highway construction zones, a tool proven to slow drivers down and prevent deadly crashes which means the difference between life and death for the men and women working on roads.

The danger is very real for road workers and for drivers. Despite warning signs, flashing lights and law enforcement patrols, drivers continue to speed through construction zones. In 2023, there were more than 100 vehicle intrusions into work sites on California highways, collisions that killed or seriously injured workers. In 2021, the state recorded 9,500 crashes in work zones, nearly 3,000 injuries and 73 deaths.

“These workers aren’t just names on a report,” Haney said. “They’re moms, dads, sons, daughters, people who never made it home from work. AB 289 is how we stop these tragedies before they happen.”

AB 289 would launch a statewide pilot program to use automated speed enforcement cameras in active construction areas, aiming to slow drivers down and protect the people on the other side of the cones. In states like Maryland and Pennsylvania, the results have been dramatic, with speeding violations dropping by 80% and crashes by nearly 20%.

Supporters, including a coalition of construction workers, labor unions, transportation advocates and public safety leaders.

The bill now sits on the Governor’s desk pending a signature.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Friday, Sep 12, 2025
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, has announced the winners of the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...
SCVi Charter School Honors First Responders with Community Assembly
Friday, Sep 12, 2025
SCVi Charter School Honors First Responders with Community Assembly
SCVi Charter School hosted a First Responder Assembly on Thursday, Sept. 11, to honor those who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of the Santa Clarita Valley and its residents.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
