LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries

The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.

PFLAG SCV and Boston Scientific PRIDE representatives will deliver a total of 117 books to the Old Town Newhall Library, to be evenly distributed amongst each library branch for residents to enjoy.

In June 2020, PFLAG SCV and the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group generously held a joint book drive that resulted in the donation of 117 books, including three copies of 13 different titles for each Santa Clarita library branch. The donated books are LGBTQ+ themed and approved by the American Library Association. They include a range of titles from board books to picture books and chapter books designed for toddlers, elementary and middle school students.

“The delivery of these new books greatly benefits the Santa Clarita Public Library and the Santa Clarita community as a whole. Those who identify as LGBTQ+, or have relatives that do, will now have increased opportunities to see themselves represented in the books they check out locally,” said Shannon Vonnegut, City Librarian.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is grateful for the efforts of PFLAG SCV and Boston Scientific’s PRIDE employee resource group in organizing the local book drive and delivery benefiting our library branches.

To learn more about the upcoming LGBTQ+ book delivery, please contact City Librarian Shannon Vonnegut at svon@santa-clarita.com or Peggy Stabile, PFLAG SCV Vice-President, at 661-993-1881.

More about PFLAG :

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) is the United States’ largest organization for parents, families, friends, and allies united with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning their sexual orientation. PFLAG now has more than 400 chapters in communities throughout the country with more than 200,000 members and supporters.

The Santa Clarita chapter was founded in 1988 in response to the need of our LGBTQ youth and their parents, families, friends and allies who were navigating through the coming-out process at a time when there was much apprehension, misunderstanding and antipathy toward the LBGTQ community.

For more information, visit https://www.pflagscv.net/.