Lief Labs’ CEO Adel Villalobos Featured in Fireside Chat at VIA Workforce Development Conference

Lief Labs, a Valencia-based premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the Valley Industry Association Workforce Development Conference on May 15 held at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia, CA.

The VIA’s Workforce Development Conference was titled, The Future of Work 2.0: Igniting Generational Talent in a Tech-Driven World, and attendees included executives, entrepreneurs, human resource and thought leaders from some of the top companies of the Santa Clarita Valley.

In addition to fireside chats with Villalobos and other regional business leaders, the conference featured strategy discussions regarding attracting, retaining and developing top talent in a competitive market and creating pathways for growth that resonate across generations with presentations from keynote speakers Seth Mattison and Kim Lear.

“I greatly appreciated the opportunity to share my experience and views on how company culture is critical to scaling a business. Culture is as important as the great nutritional products we produce at Lief. I believe you can’t have one without the other,” said Adel Villalobos, Lief Labs’ CEO and Founder. “The VIA Conference did a fantastic job of bringing together great insight on the future of workforce development through the perspective of generational differences and technology and the impact these two areas are already having on businesses and their culture.”

“I was proud to be representing my CEO colleagues and Los Angeles CEO Council where I play a key role in advocating for workforce development,” Villalobos said. “I’m extremely passionate about the importance of bringing community, businesses and elected officials together to drive the right economic climate through collaborative agendas such as workforce development.”

Like this: Like Loading...