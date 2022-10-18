Lief Labs CEO Delivers Keynote Address at Bioscience Forum

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Adel Villalobos, Lief’s chief executive officer and founder, delivered a keynote address at the fifth annual Los Angeles County Bioscience Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The forum was hosted by BioscienceLA at its collaboration hub in Culver City, during the organization’s LABioTechWeek 2022 industry event. LABioTechWeek 2022 brought together notable biotech organizations in Los Angeles for events from Oct. 5 through Oct 15 with the mission to generate regional momentum for collaboration and innovation.
The Oct. 12 Bioscience Forum was an invite-only in-person event which gathered professionals and leaders from the life and science industry with a focus on workforce pipeline opportunities in life sciences in the region, including both the public and private sectors. The event was also livestreamed for virtual attendance.
“The Bioscience Forum brought together a wonderful group of biotech and life and science industry professionals who are as passionate as I am about economic development and creating new opportunities to enable our industry to continue to grow and thrive in the L.A. region,” said Villalobos “I greatly appreciated the opportunity to participate in the forum as a keynote speaker and, as an active member of the Los Angeles CEO Council, I strongly recognize the importance of workforce development and the encouragement of collaboration among regional leaders in both the public and private sectors.”
About Lief Labs
Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Adel Villalobos, Lief’s chief executive officer and founder, delivered a keynote address at the fifth annual Los Angeles County Bioscience Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 54 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 22 deaths and 1,532 new cases countywide.
California State University, Northridge will be hosting a dozen fellows — from the California Volunteers program in the Office of the Governor — who will be working with CSUN faculty and students to develop ways to mitigate the impact of climate change.
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.
A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.