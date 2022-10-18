Lief Labs CEO Delivers Keynote Address at Bioscience Forum

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Adel Villalobos, Lief’s chief executive officer and founder, delivered a keynote address at the fifth annual Los Angeles County Bioscience Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The forum was hosted by BioscienceLA at its collaboration hub in Culver City, during the organization’s LABioTechWeek 2022 industry event. LABioTechWeek 2022 brought together notable biotech organizations in Los Angeles for events from Oct. 5 through Oct 15 with the mission to generate regional momentum for collaboration and innovation.

The Oct. 12 Bioscience Forum was an invite-only in-person event which gathered professionals and leaders from the life and science industry with a focus on workforce pipeline opportunities in life sciences in the region, including both the public and private sectors. The event was also livestreamed for virtual attendance.

“The Bioscience Forum brought together a wonderful group of biotech and life and science industry professionals who are as passionate as I am about economic development and creating new opportunities to enable our industry to continue to grow and thrive in the L.A. region,” said Villalobos “I greatly appreciated the opportunity to participate in the forum as a keynote speaker and, as an active member of the Los Angeles CEO Council, I strongly recognize the importance of workforce development and the encouragement of collaboration among regional leaders in both the public and private sectors.”

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

