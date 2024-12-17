Lief Labs Honored with Stars of the 101 Innovation Award

Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements headquartered in Valencia, has announced that Lief was recognized with the “Stars of the 101 Innovation Award” from the Association for Corporate Growth 101 Corridor chapter.

The Stars of the 101 is an annual celebration that recognizes the achievements of companies and individuals within the ACG 101 community, which includes the West Valley-Ventura County-Santa Barbara areas of California.

The Stars of the 101 Innovation Award was presented to Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief Labs at ACG 101’s Ninth Annual Stars of the 101 Awards Dinner held on Nov. 7 in Westlake.

“In a year we proudly kicked off with a celebration of Lief’s 15th anniversary at our Valencia headquarters, Lief is truly honored to receive the Stars of the 101 Innovation Award recognizing the efforts of our highly talented team to consistently deliver innovative ideas to drive growth for Lief, our brand partners and the broader dietary supplement industry, and to continually create new and beneficial nutritional supplement products to help support healthier lifestyles,” said Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief. “We are also happy to be recognized among a distinguished list of outstanding companies and business leaders in the 101 Corridor, as we work together to support economic growth and a strong business climate for this great region.”

Earlier in 2024, Lief Labs and Adel Villalobos were also recognized with inclusion in The Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Inside the Valley 200” list, which represents influential business and community leaders from the San Fernando Valley region.

To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...