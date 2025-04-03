Lief Labs Launches 2025 Brand Boost Guide

Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the launch of its 2025 Brand Boost Guide which offers tips, guidance and resources to support dietary supplement brands in identifying potential sales growth and risk management strategies.

Among the key areas of guidance in Lief’s 2025 Brand Boost Guide include strategic evaluation of product lines, brand mission statements, formulation considerations and supply chain management.

“Lief has always strived to elevate our brand relationships to not only support them with their contract manufacturing needs, but to also offer counsel as a collaborative partner with a vested interest in providing critical market insights to help our brand partners continually drive innovation and growth in an evolving economic landscape and marketplace,” said Thomas Luna, Chief Operations Officer of Lief Labs. “We hope the tips and strategies offered in Lief’s 2025 Brand Boost Guide will be a valuable resource of best practices and strategic enhancements that can reinvigorate brands to be better positioned for success moving forward.”

Lief’s complimentary Brand Boost Guide is available to all brands in the supplement industry who are looking for guidance as they develop business strategies. Supplement brands are also encouraged to speak with Lief experts for further discussion of the Brand Boost Guide to determine which strategies may fit best based on their individual brand needs and resources.

For brands interested in obtaining Lief’s 2025 Brand Boost Guide, visit https://lieflabs.com/2025-brand-boost-guide/ to download your complimentary guide, or for additional information please contact info@lieforganics.com.

