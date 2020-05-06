Lief Labs Launches Good Manufacturing Practice Starter Kit

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the launch of Lief’s complimentary GMP Starter Kit, which offers a guide to understanding current Good Manufacturing Practices regulations and FDA compliance for nutritional and dietary supplement brands.

Among the valuable resources in Lief’s GMP Starter Kit, are examples of key documents, procedures and regulations necessary for cGMP compliance.

“Lief Labs was built on a platform of transparency and we expect the same level of transparency and adherence to regulatory guidelines of the brands and companies with whom we work and partner,” said Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief.

“A lack of knowledge and non-compliance with FDA regulations places a brand’s reputation and inventory at risk and can also lead to product recalls and account suspension on vital distribution channels, such as Amazon,” Villalobos said. “Lief wants to help build brands that are not only innovative, sustainable and marketable, but also industry compliant and we’ve developed the GMP Starter Kit to put companies on the right path to cGMP compliance from the start.”

When starting a business relationship with Lief Labs, brands will be provided with a GMP Starter Kit that includes three critical SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) guidance documents, at no cost, that Lief created to help brands get their regulatory framework and quality unit started.

Following the initial complimentary GMP Starter Kit, Lief customers will then have the option of purchasing seven additional critical SOPs. The additional SOPs offer a range of compliance initiatives that can be used to start off your regulatory compliance program.

To obtain Lief’s GMP Starter Kit, or for additional information, visit https://lieflabs.com/freegmpkit/.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service Current Good Manufacturing Practice manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, California. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.