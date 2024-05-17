Lief Labs’ Nonprofit Program Donates to Domestic Violence Survivors

Santa Clarita-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announced that the company’s Lief Cares Donation Program donated 400 jars of Lief Cares Protein Powder nutritional supplements to the Valley Oasis Shelter, which provides services to men, women and children of all ages who are survivors of domestic violence. The donated Protein Powder supplements feature collagen, a greens blend, and probiotics and will be distributed to Valley Oasis Shelter services participants.

Lief Cares is Lief’s nonprofit donation program that identifies essential groups in the community to spread awareness and support them with supplementation. This latest Lief Cares supplement donation was delivered in person by several Lief staff members to the Valley Oasis headquarters in Lancaster, California, on May 13. The attending Lief staff members also provided an overview of the Lief Cares program and the Lief Cares Protein Powder to several Valley Oasis staff members and participants of the Valley Oasis Shelter programs and services.

“We recognize that the men, women and children who rely on the invaluable services provided by Valley Oasis have endured incredible hardships and challenges as a result of domestic violence and we are honored to be able to provide support for their health and wellness with this nutritional supplement donation through Lief Cares,” said Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief Labs.

Previous Lief Cares focus initiatives have included Axe ALS, First Responders Immune Support, and Essential Workers Immune Support donation programs. Lief Cares looks forward to continuing to give back with other new future initiatives.

“I would like to thank Lief Labs for their Lief Cares Protein Powder donation and for coming to Valley Oasis to do a presentation about the program and the health benefits of protein to our survivors of domestic violence,” said Quinesha Lambert, program manager at Valley Oasis. “We can’t wait to try it.”

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...