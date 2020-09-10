[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 10
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
| Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
Lief Labs hosts students prepping for careers in biotech, health science and medical tech on Friday, May 17., 2019. Courtesy photo.

File photo: Lief Labs hosts students prepping for careers in biotech, health science and medical tech on Friday, May 17., 2019. Courtesy photo.

Paul De La Cerda

Paul De La Cerda

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year Award to Lief Labs and the Community Leader of the Year award to Paul De La Cerda.

Both will be honored at this year’s Hispanic Heritage Virtual Celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Miranda will be the emcee for the evening.

“Both of our honorees are fully deserving of this recognition and I am pleased the Chamber is able to showcase them,” said Nancy Starczyk, board chair of the SCV Chamber. “Lief Labs has grown to become an exceptional company in the Santa Clarita Valley and Paul De La Cerda has been working tirelessly with our Latino Business Alliance to continuously bring awareness to the Latino community.”

The Chamber and their Latino Business Alliance will celebrate the rich Hispanic heritage and diverse businesses that help make Santa Clarita Valley the great place it is. The Chamber is pleased to be launching an exciting and unique platform, which will take virtual networking to a whole different level. Attendees will be able to network in small groups and be able to move to different tables so they can work the room as you would in a traditional networking setting. We then will move into our program, which will feature speeches, awards, entertainment and much more.

The Latino Business Alliance works to promote Latino-owned businesses as well as enhance a company’s efforts with Latino customers and businesses. The SCV Chamber strongly believes a growing Latino population is a vital part of our diverse and expanding business community. We understand the importance in providing assistance and support for Latino-owned businesses and working with our members on how to best market to the Latino community.

“We would like to thank our Title Sponsor, Sand Canyon Country Club, and all the other sponsors for their support of the Chamber and the Latino business community,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies which manages the SCV Chamber. “The Chamber prides itself in working with our Latino community to ensure their voices are heard and are recognized for their many accomplishments around the Santa Clarita Valley. We are excited to bring a unique and entertaining evening to all.”

To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab. The Chamber welcomes any company who is looking to sponsor as well. For more information, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the SCV Chamber
The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-10-2020 Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
09-08-2020 Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
09-08-2020 Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
09-07-2020 Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law
09-03-2020 Valencia-Based Lief Labs Donates Supplements to Essential Field Workers
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Due to safety concerns from the unhealthy air quality in smoke-impacted regions across L.A. County, the following L.A. County COVID-19 testing sites will close today, Thursday, Sept. 10 and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 11:
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Santa Clarita Valley residents woke up to another red sun Thursday morning, as smoke and ash from the fires raging nearby continued to fill the valley.
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year Award to Lief Labs and the Community Leader of the Year award to Paul De La Cerda.
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming
The Santa Clarita Film Office officials are advising residents that a mock gun battle has been scheduled in Newhall Thursday as part of television filming.
Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Mayors Eric Garcetti, Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek, and Citizen CEO Andrew Frame to launch a partnership with the Citizen SafePass app to support the County’s contact tracing program.
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,859 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths, 5,556 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 61 new deaths and 671 new cases of COVID-19, including 18 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,556 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,859 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths, 5,556 SCV Cases
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
The CIF Southern Section will launch its "CIF-SS This Week" series streaming on the CIF-SS YouTube page (CIFSS) starting Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m.
CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics
Newsom Signs Lifeline for California Small Businesses
Granting relief to small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation intended to keep Main Street afloat and spur new jobs.
Newsom Signs Lifeline for California Small Businesses
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Southern California Edison officials announced Wednesday the Santa Ana winds had prompted proactive power shutoffs for some of its customers, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Power Shutoffs Begin in SCV Amid Red Flag Warning
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
The city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District have revamped their Human Relations Roundtable and are now accepting applications from community members to join the group.
Human Relations Roundtable Accepting Membership Applications
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents are seeing a marked improvement in traffic circulation, according to the city’s 2020 public opinion poll.
Poll: Traffic Circulation Improving in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Friday, October 9.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Residents
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween that prohibit trick or treating and gatherings of people who don't live together.
L.A. County Halloween Guidance Kiboshes (Almost) Trick or Treating, Gatherings
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to formally schedule a discussion regarding the possible formation of a city-run health department.
City Council OK’s Formal Discussion on Forming Local Health Department
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Elias Fuentes Escobar, a 38-year-old from Inglewood, as the man who died in an early-morning traffic collision Monday.
Inglewood Man ID’d as Victim of Fatal Newhall Rollover Crash
Local Lawmakers Recap Their 2020 Legislative Session
In describing how their offices operated this state legislative session amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local lawmakers would undoubtedly say it was all hands on deck.
Local Lawmakers Recap Their 2020 Legislative Session
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 13.
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,538 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
A woman was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers in a high-speed pursuit that concluded in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the conclusion of its Paying with a Purpose campaign, having raised $50,000 to benefit five local hospitals serving its branch communities.
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
%d bloggers like this: