Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year Award to Lief Labs and the Community Leader of the Year award to Paul De La Cerda.

Both will be honored at this year’s Hispanic Heritage Virtual Celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Miranda will be the emcee for the evening.

“Both of our honorees are fully deserving of this recognition and I am pleased the Chamber is able to showcase them,” said Nancy Starczyk, board chair of the SCV Chamber. “Lief Labs has grown to become an exceptional company in the Santa Clarita Valley and Paul De La Cerda has been working tirelessly with our Latino Business Alliance to continuously bring awareness to the Latino community.”

The Chamber and their Latino Business Alliance will celebrate the rich Hispanic heritage and diverse businesses that help make Santa Clarita Valley the great place it is. The Chamber is pleased to be launching an exciting and unique platform, which will take virtual networking to a whole different level. Attendees will be able to network in small groups and be able to move to different tables so they can work the room as you would in a traditional networking setting. We then will move into our program, which will feature speeches, awards, entertainment and much more.

The Latino Business Alliance works to promote Latino-owned businesses as well as enhance a company’s efforts with Latino customers and businesses. The SCV Chamber strongly believes a growing Latino population is a vital part of our diverse and expanding business community. We understand the importance in providing assistance and support for Latino-owned businesses and working with our members on how to best market to the Latino community.

“We would like to thank our Title Sponsor, Sand Canyon Country Club, and all the other sponsors for their support of the Chamber and the Latino business community,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies which manages the SCV Chamber. “The Chamber prides itself in working with our Latino community to ensure their voices are heard and are recognized for their many accomplishments around the Santa Clarita Valley. We are excited to bring a unique and entertaining evening to all.”

To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab. The Chamber welcomes any company who is looking to sponsor as well. For more information, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

