‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Coming to Newhall Family Theatre

Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in May.

Cast members include Joey Langford as Denny Varney, Brandon McCravy as Eugene Johnson, Sean Parchejo as Wally Patton, Colin Sickafoose as Duke Henderson, Kate Eberle as Lois Franklin and Tom Lund as Ronnie “Bulls-Eye” Miller. The play takes us on a journey to Springfield, where we meet Denny and The Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest and realize their dream of making it to the big time. Audiences will be taken back in time by hits of the era like “Tears On My Pillow,” “Earth Angel” and “Unchained Melody,” just to name a few.

Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Best Musical Award, “Life Could Be A Dream” will leave you laughing, singing and cheering. Performances begin Friday, May 8 with a 7:30 p.m. curtain. One other evening performance is planned at 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 23, and matinee performances are scheduled at 2:00 p.m. May 9, May 16 and May 24. A special sensory sensitive performance will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday May 17.

Tickets are $15 and available at olivebranchtheatricals.com. The historic Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut Street in Newhall. Parking is available on the street or at the nearby Old Town Newhall Library. This production is family friendly and suitable for all ages.

This is the first collaboration between producers Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation, the nonprofit foundation that supports the Newhall Family Theatre.

Olive Branch Theatricals

Olive Branch Theatricals is dedicated to the community by providing high-caliber theatrical productions, inclusive outreach programs, and experiences for individuals without access to quality theater. They serve with respect, organization, accountability, and a spirit of collaboration within the local arts community.

Raising the Curtain Foundation

Raising the Curtain Foundation is a non-for-profit organization located in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their mission is to enhance the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, an inclusive performance venue for members of the community, artists, students and educators.