LifeForward Virtual Workshop to Focus on Recognizing Behaviors That Lead to Sexual Assault

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita’s LifeForward Virtual Workshop entitled, “Awareness – Recognize Behaviors that Lead to Sexual Harassment-Assault! Emotional Impact for High School Students, College Students & Adults,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

In this workshop you will learn about:

– Affirmative Consent

– Recognizing Sexual Assault and Harassment

– Trauma & PTSD

– Recovery and Resources

Priscilla Benites is a licensed Marriage Family Therapist and Mental Health Supervisor at College of the Canyons, who has 20 years of mental health clinical experience in dual diagnosis populations, junior college, and private practice settings. She counsels individuals experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship issues and low self-esteem using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Family Systems and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).

Alejandra Sandoval, as worked with professionals and community members to help build their knowledge and provide practical skills individuals can implement in their everyday lives to promote healthy romantic, familial, and professional relationships.

To register for this virtual workshop, click [here].

