September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
| Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird

Erika Kauzlarich-Bird. Photography by Lindsay Schlick, SchlickArt – Photography and Video Services for the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles Areas.

Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, former Southland Regional Association of Realtors president and lifelong Santa Clarita resident, joined Compass, an innovative real estate brokerage, this summer to help SCV families find their next dream home.

Bringing more than 25 years of experience in managing all aspects of the sale as an agent, manager and entrepreneur, Kauzlarich-Bird decided now was the right time to bring something new to the Santa Clarita Valley real estate community.

“I just knew this was the right move for me because I love this community and what I do so much,” Kauzlarich-Bird said. “Having worked with different agencies over the years, I know from experience that Compass will help me build my ‘dream team’ of agents.”

While she’s worked on all aspects of a home sale, most previously working in a management role, Kauzlarich-Bird realized how much she missed working in sales, directly with families looking for their perfect place.

Erika Kauzlarich-Bird and Mom

Erika Kauzlarich-Bird and her mom Diane Kauzlarich. Photography by Lindsay Schlick, SchlickArt – Photography and Video Services..

Real estate is truly a family business, with Erika at the helm and her mother behind her. Diane Kauzlarich, who still lives in the Placerita Canyon home where Erika grew up, was an early mentor for her. During their years as a mother-daughter team, Erika worked in all aspects of real estate.

At Compass, she enjoys running her office with the creative energy and innovative technology of a startup firm – plus the experience and sophistication of a luxury brand, she said.

While every industry is looking to cutting-edge technology to create social distancing for employees and customers alike, Compass has been a leader in this area for years. Compass agents are trained in the latest tools and tech available, along with traditional care and amenities. Erika’s experience combined with bonuses like Compass’ concierge service make the entire process convenient, intelligent and seamless.

“When I heard about what we have access to with this brokerage, I knew we’d have what we needed to keep our clients’ best interests at the heart of every sale and purchase,” Kauzlarich-Bird said. “Compass isn’t about the agent; it really is all about the client – a philosophy that aligns with my personal approach to real estate.”

That’s a perfect fit for Kauzlarich-Bird, who also enjoyed the leadership portion of her past industry roles, and looks forward to mentoring agents on her team.

“It just felt right to come back to my home base in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Kauzlarich-Bird. “This is my hometown, and I can’t think of a better place on Earth to buy a home, work and raise a family.”

Erika Kauzlarich-Bird is a community-driven real estate agent in the Santa Clarita Valley and a broker associate for Compass, who can be reached at connectwitherika.com, erikabird@outlook.com or (661) 510-3136.

About Erika Kauzlarich-Bird
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird is a lifelong Santa Clarita resident who’s active in a number of professional and nonprofit organizations. In addition to her 25 years of experience, including SRAR leadership, she’s also worked as an advocate on behalf of SCV homeowners for the California Association of Realtors and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. Her community involvement includes volunteer work with school site councils, parent-teacher organizations, the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida and the equine therapy nonprofit Heads Up Therapy and Blue Star Ranch.

About Compass – a national network of local experts
Our agents are trusted advisors, helping everyone from the first-time buyer to the seasoned seller make better, more informed decisions. With more than 12,000 agents serving vibrant communities across the U.S., Compass is now the country’s largest independent real estate brokerage.
