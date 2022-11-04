‘Light Up The Season’ Holiday Home Tour 2022 Benefits Henry Mayo

Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2 at Hyatt Valencia, and as an added bonus there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30.

This year, holiday home design enthusiasts will virtually showcase three decorated homes crafted by talented interior designers and homeowners. This annual fundraiser includes the Virtual Tour, Gala and Holiday Boutique aimed to raise funds for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Center for Women and Newborns.

“We are excited to be back with our traditional Home Tour event. Our creative volunteers have designed a fabulous virtual event so that the Home Tour can ‘Light Up The Season’ in style, while raising vital funds for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. By being virtual, Holiday Home Tour can be enjoyed during a festive gala or later from the comfort of home.” said Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “We want to extend our gratitude to the gracious homeowners who generously allow us to feature their lovely homes.”

The Holiday Home Tour League is sponsored by Southern California Real Estate Management (SCREM). The preview event will feature the 7,800 square-foot Baker Families Oak Meadow Estate in Westridge, sponsored by Bri King and Associates. Attendees at the Friday night Gala will enjoy dinner and dancing, and a video of the three exquisite Santa Clarita homes. The virtual tour of the homes is filmed and produced by Video Bump.

This year, the homes are generously sponsored by Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway, Williams Homes and Pam Ingram of Compass Realty.

The festivities will continue on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the Holiday Home Tour’s Boutique, which is free to attend, at the Henry Mayo Center sponsored by Valencia Facey OB-GYN Physicians. The boutique will feature a wide array of holiday decorations and gifts from SCV vendors. The Holiday Boutique will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Education Center, 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The VIP Holiday Home Tour virtual experience will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 30. The Holiday Home Tour Gala at the Hyatt Valencia will take place on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Hosted by the Holiday Home Tour League, this annual event has raised over $1,000,000 for the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Tickets for the VIP Preview on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 Gala are $250. Included is an in-person viewing of a 7,800 sq. ft. home in Oak Meadow Estate in Westridge.

Tickets for the Home Tour Gala 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia are $150 and include dinner, dancing, auction and raffle.

Tickets for the virtual viewing of the Holiday Home Tour are $25. Three homes will be featured, in Westridge, Sand Canyon and Peachland Estates.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit henrymayogiving.com or call (661) 200-1200.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 356 bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

