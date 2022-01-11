header image

January 11
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
‘Lights, Camera, Action!’ Bill to Extend Film, TV Tax Credit Gets Green Light
| Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
The CBS show "S.W.A.T." films on location in Santa Clarita. | Photo: Cory Rubin/The Signal. The CBS show "S.W.A.T."on location in Santa Clarita.| Photo: Cory Rubin/The Signal.

Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Senate Bill 485–SB 485–extending the Film and Television Tax Credit until 2030, was approved by the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance.

Wilk authored the bill with Democratic Senator Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge.

“The film industry plays a vital role in California’s economy. 2021 was a blockbuster year for Santa Clarita’s film industry, generating nearly $38 million for our local community,” said Wilk. “Extending this tax credit empowers the industry to continue providing mortgage-paying jobs in California, which allows industry employees to work close to home and their families.”

Wilk has been a strong advocate for the industry since arriving in the Legislature. He was a principal co-author of the 2014 Film and TV Tax Credit.

“I am proud of the success we have had with California’s film tax credits and this extension continues to cement California’s role as a world leader in film and television production and ensuring we sustain job creation for decades to come,” stated Portantino. “A long-term investment means that we can have generations of entertainment careers created in California and will allow us to remain competitive with other states. Continuing to invest in new sound stages will also lead to thousands of jobs, millions of dollars in wages and billions of dollars of economic benefit for California. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues, the entertainment industry, and guilds to update and improve the current tax credit program.”

SB 485 will be heard next by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 10 - Sunday, Jan. 16.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’

Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’
Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
Join Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, as well as the other characters of the classic board game "Club" at The Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming

Santa Clarita Reports ‘Blockbuster’ Year of Filming
Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
The City of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

New Exhibit Coming to SCAA

New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Earth Wind & Fire.”
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Los Angeles County Department of Health Services has launched a new program designed to increase and facilitate access to COVID-19 tests for LA County residents unable to obtain appointments.
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs awards.
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M
Jim Mangassarian, a broker with Reality Executives Real Estate, represented the seller in the recent sale of an iconic building in the heart of Valencia.
Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M
Santa Clarita Sees Drop in Traffic Collisions, Injuries
Traffic collisions and injuries on City of Santa Clarita streets are trending downward compared to pre-pandemic statistics, thanks in no small part to the continued safe driving behavior of Heads Up residents.
Santa Clarita Sees Drop in Traffic Collisions, Injuries
Public Safety Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Santa Clarita Marathon
The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars. The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns - including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Public Safety Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Santa Clarita Marathon
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 197 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Newsom Unveils Massive $286B Proposed Budget
(CN) — As COVID-19 surges across the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his budget priorities for the 2022 fiscal year on Monday. Among his high hopes: to curb the pandemic through increased testing and tackle another emergency threatening California — climate change.
Newsom Unveils Massive $286B Proposed Budget
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 10 - Sunday, Jan. 16.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
Jan. 11: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 11: City Council Regular Meeting
Chris Najarro Named Bridge to Home’s New Executive Director
The Bridge to Home Board of Directors is excited to announce that Chris Najarro, MSW, has been named the new executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley organization following the departure of former Executive Director Michael Foley.
Chris Najarro Named Bridge to Home’s New Executive Director
ANF Offices, Stations Closing for Two Weeks
Angeles National Forest leadership will minimally staff and restrict public access to all offices, visitor centers, and fire stations beginning Monday, Jan. 10, for two weeks.
ANF Offices, Stations Closing for Two Weeks
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
CSUN Postpones Start of In-Person Classes
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County California State University, Northridge will postpone the start of in-person instruction.
CSUN Postpones Start of In-Person Classes
Volunteers Sought for Homeless Count in SCV
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority officials and volunteers will conduct the annual 2022 homeless count January 25-27, the first since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the count in 2021.
Volunteers Sought for Homeless Count in SCV
SCV Chamber Offers 2022 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will offer area businesses an updated look at employment laws impacting the business community in 2022.
SCV Chamber Offers 2022 Employment Law Update
Santa Clarita to Celebrate MLK Day with Unity Walk
In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the city of Santa Clarita will host a Unity Walk at Central Park on Monday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m.
Santa Clarita to Celebrate MLK Day with Unity Walk
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Zonta SCV’s Empower Hour to Address Human Trafficking
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Empower Hour on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6:00 p.m., via Zoom, where ZOE International - another local nonprofit organization - will discuss human trafficking.
Zonta SCV’s Empower Hour to Address Human Trafficking
SCVNews.com
