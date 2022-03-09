‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at the Canyon Theatre Guild

“Lilies of the Field,” based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday, March 11, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening. The show runs through April 9.

When traveling African American handyman, Homer Smith, stops by a farm in rural Arizona, he is welcomed by a group of Roman Catholic nuns who have emigrated from Germany. Impressed by Homer’s kindness and strong work ethic, the nuns come to believe that he has been sent by God to help build them a chapel.

“Our very talented show director, Felicia Shephard, has brought together an amazing cast to tell this story. It is a wonderful, funny and life-affirming story that was inspired by real situations,” TimBen Boydston, executive-artistic director of the CTG, said. “We are dedicating this production to the amazing actor Sidney Poitier. This powerful story about discouragement, persistence, gratitude and triumph is sure to honor his name.”

Poitier, who died Jan. 6, 2022, won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Homer Smith in the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field.” Poitier became the first person of color to win an Academy Award for a leading role and the second person-of-color to win after Hattie McDaniel won for Best Supporting Actress for “Gone with the Wind.”

The show is family-friendly.

Flat-rate seating for any row:

$19 Adults

$17 Juniors (-18)/Seniors (62+)

$15 Students

Tickets are available by calling the CTG Box Office at (661) 799-2702 or online at Canyon Theatre Guild.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

