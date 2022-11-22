“Little Gems” Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps kicked off the Red Kettle campaign with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 19.

It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1970s at California State University, Northridge — one that was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.

A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.

The California Highway Patrol is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

SACRAMENTO – As millions of people venture out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is preparing for one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation.

SACRAMENTO – The young faces of the families of highway workers are reminding you to move over a lane or slow down for their loved ones who help keep our roads safe.

Anyone with a sibling can relate to a situation where the big brother tells the little brother, “Stop following me around and stop copying me...or I’ll tell Mom!”

Santa Clarita Artists Association new member, Cathy Michelle Isaacs, announces her new exhibit entitled “Pouring My Heart Out.”

Nominations are now being accepted for the Santa Clarita Artists Association Executive Board

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,249 new cases countywide and 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard presented RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Marching Band Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The event included a "Salute to Our Veterans" ceremony.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 155 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 20 additional deaths and 4,862 new cases countywide.

Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.

COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman Long time College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman, the program's 'heart and soul' and top assistant for 27 seasons and a member of the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame, has died. He was 68.

Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master's university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.