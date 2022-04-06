Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic

Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center invites past and present families and community members to attend its “5th Birthday Party” event on Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 28040 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.

The event welcomes members of the school community and neighbors to celebrate Little iLEADers’ fifth anniversary and will have kid-friendly activities for learners, including a bouncy castle, face painting and cookie decorating as well as a variety of food options from Retro-Byte food truck and desserts from Kona Ice.

“Our learning model at Little iLEADers is relationship-based and centered around social-emotional learning, as we believe it to be the primary path to positive educational outcomes. Part of that includes building and maintaining strong relationships with our entire school community, and that is what this event is all about,” Director Wendy Ruiz said. “We look forward to celebrating our fifth birthday and hosting a fun-filled day as a show of our appreciation to all the past and present parents, learners, staff, and others who have made our journey possible to this point.”

Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center is a developmentally appropriate preschool that provides relationship-based instruction with a focus on social-emotional learning and play. The school provides a warm, nurturing atmosphere facilitated by high-quality staff and multi-sensory learning experiences that invite young learners to explore the world around them.

To learn more about Little iLEADers, visit Little iLEADers.

