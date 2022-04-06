Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic

Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center invites past and present families and community members to attend its “5th Birthday Party” event on Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 28040 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.
The event welcomes members of the school community and neighbors to celebrate Little iLEADers’ fifth anniversary and will have kid-friendly activities for learners, including a bouncy castle, face painting and cookie decorating as well as a variety of food options from Retro-Byte food truck and desserts from Kona Ice.
“Our learning model at Little iLEADers is relationship-based and centered around social-emotional learning, as we believe it to be the primary path to positive educational outcomes. Part of that includes building and maintaining strong relationships with our entire school community, and that is what this event is all about,” Director Wendy Ruiz said. “We look forward to celebrating our fifth birthday and hosting a fun-filled day as a show of our appreciation to all the past and present parents, learners, staff, and others who have made our journey possible to this point.”
Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center is a developmentally appropriate preschool that provides relationship-based instruction with a focus on social-emotional learning and play. The school provides a warm, nurturing atmosphere facilitated by high-quality staff and multi-sensory learning experiences that invite young learners to explore the world around them.
The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be performing asphalt paving along southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road and on the northbound I-5 truck route between I-210 and Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Something new is abuzz at College of the Canyons. From April 1-2, the COC Biodiversity Initiative hosted 15 visiting faculty members from 10 community colleges to kickstart the college’s Campus as a Living Lab initiative with a native bee identification workshop funded by the National Science Foundation.
College of the Canyons will be presenting "Into the Woods" April 22 to May 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. This will be the COC Department of Music and Theatre's first mainstage production at the PAC since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has an opportunity available for college students interested in a career in the arts or arts administration. Apply for the paid arts internship program to get paired with an incredible arts organization in your community.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight additional deaths and 530 cases for Monday, eight additional deaths and 734 cases for Sunday and 12 additional deaths and 1,135 cases for Saturday, with 68 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley.
April is National Volunteer Month and Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating the many members of the community who have stepped up to support local foster youth since the organization’s founding five years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2021-22 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.
Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program! This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings.
The Valley Industry Association will host a special panel discussion on Commercial Real Estate Development, Santa Clarita and Beyond on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
The Los Angeles County Student Election Worker Program run by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides high school students with an exciting opportunity to serve as Election Workers in Los Angeles County elections.
