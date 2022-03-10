‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG

“Little Women: The Musical” will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild March 12 and run through April 10.
This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with comedy, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, this musical adaptation follows the life of the March Sisters in Civil War America, including Jo March, an idealistic aspiring writer longing for the publication of her stories.
Tickets are flat-rate seating any row. Shows run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. $22 adults, $19 juniors (-18)/seniors (62+).
Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.
Volunteers will continue to build the new connection trail between Newhall Pass and Needham Ranch Open Space. This trail will be a key connection in the Crest-to-Coast Trail project which will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line.
Trauma, brought on by just witnessing conflict and war, can shift the line between what everyone think is right and wrong, and make committing violence against another person more acceptable, according to California State University, Northridge criminology and justice studies assistant professor Anastasiia Timmer.
Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.
Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Discovery Princess Madrina, Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak, currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department. Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.
Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.
Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
