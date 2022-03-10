‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is now accepting applications to all high school seniors in the Hart District for this years scholarship awards.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored California's ability to set its own limits on car emissions, a reversal of a policy change enacted by former President Donald Trump.

"Little Women: The Musical" will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild March 12 and run through April 10.

Volunteers will continue to build the new connection trail between Newhall Pass and Needham Ranch Open Space. This trail will be a key connection in the Crest-to-Coast Trail project which will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line.

Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking high school, 9th -12th grade, artists, writers, creatives and students for an upcoming art exhibit at Valencia Library.

The SCV Relay For Life chapter was awarded the prestigious “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award for the West Region of the United States.

The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to expand GO! Santa Clarita to a citywide service.

Trauma, brought on by just witnessing conflict and war, can shift the line between what everyone think is right and wrong, and make committing violence against another person more acceptable, according to California State University, Northridge criminology and justice studies assistant professor Anastasiia Timmer.

Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of credit card debt downpay for 2021, ranking Santa Clarita as the number one city among those it surveyed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 additional deaths and 852 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with nine new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

College of the Canyons Women's Tennis traveled to Santa Monica College and tacked on its eighth straight conference win as the Cougars bested the Corsairs in a 6-3 road victory on Thursday, March 3.

"Lilies of the Field," based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday, March 11, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening. The show runs through April 9.

Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 55 additional deaths and 1,157 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.

CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.

Hart District Announces Face Masks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12 Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.

Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Discovery Princess Madrina, Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak, currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department. Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.

Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.