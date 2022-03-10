header image

2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG
| Thursday, Mar 10, 2022

“Little Women: The Musical” will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild March 12 and run through April 10.

This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with comedy, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, this musical adaptation follows the life of the March Sisters in Civil War America, including Jo March, an idealistic aspiring writer longing for the publication of her stories.

Tickets are flat-rate seating any row. Shows run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. $22 adults, $19 juniors (-18)/seniors (62+).

For tickets visit “Little Women.”

For more information on the Canyon Theatre Guild visit CTG.

Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321. Box Office (661) 799-2702.
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild

March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
"Lilies of the Field," based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday, March 11, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening. The show runs through April 9.
FULL STORY...

Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall

Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
FULL STORY...

April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN

April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 7 - Sunday, March 13.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday
Volunteers will continue to build the new connection trail between Newhall Pass and Needham Ranch Open Space. This trail will be a key connection in the Crest-to-Coast Trail project which will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line.
March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday
New Fresh Coat Painters Franchise Comes to Santa Clarita
Julius Mugumya has spent his career providing excellent experiences for his customers.
New Fresh Coat Painters Franchise Comes to Santa Clarita
EPA Restores California’s Ability to Set Own Emission Standards
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored California's ability to set its own limits on car emissions, a reversal of a policy change enacted by former President Donald Trump.
EPA Restores California’s Ability to Set Own Emission Standards
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is now accepting applications to all high school seniors in the Hart District for this years scholarship awards. 
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
Wallet Hub: SCV Ranks Number 1 Among Cities with Biggest Credit Card Debt Paydown
Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of credit card debt downpay for 2021, ranking Santa Clarita as the number one city among those it surveyed. 
Wallet Hub: SCV Ranks Number 1 Among Cities with Biggest Credit Card Debt Paydown
CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence
Trauma, brought on by just witnessing conflict and war, can shift the line between what everyone think is right and wrong, and make committing violence against another person more acceptable, according to California State University, Northridge criminology and justice studies assistant professor Anastasiia Timmer.
CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence
GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to expand GO! Santa Clarita to a citywide service.
GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
The SCV Relay For Life chapter was awarded the prestigious “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award for the West Region of the United States.
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking high school, 9th -12th grade, artists, writers, creatives and students for an upcoming art exhibit at Valencia Library.
City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit
Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan
Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 55 additional deaths and 1,157 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
"Lilies of the Field," based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday, March 11, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening. The show runs through April 9.
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis traveled to Santa Monica College and tacked on its eighth straight conference win as the Cougars bested the Corsairs in a 6-3 road victory on Thursday, March 3.
Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Infections Continue to Decline in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 additional deaths and 852 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with nine new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Infections Continue to Decline in L.A. County
Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
Hart District Announces Face Masks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.
Hart District Announces Face Masks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Discovery Princess Madrina, Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak, currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department. Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
