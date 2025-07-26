header image

Live Grenade, Believed Inert, Responsible for Blast that Killed LASD Detectives
| Friday, Jul 25, 2025
lasd detectives

Kenny Cooper, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division, confirmed in a press conference that a grenade blast at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18 killed three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives.

During the press conference, led by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna held Friday, July 25, Luna revealed that a second grenade remains missing as the investigation continues into the deaths of Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Detective Victor Lemus and Detective William Osborn, who were killed by an explosion of a military-style grenade at the training facility. Kelley-Eklund was a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley.

All three detectives were assigned to the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau’s Arson Explosives Detail.

Luna said he has called for an “independent review of the policy and practices as they relate to the LASD explosives detail.” ATF detectives are assuming full control of investigating the whereabouts of the second missing grenade, while LASD homicide detectives will investigate the deaths of deputies.

“Since this tragic incident, all future explosive devices, inert or not, will be treated as if they are all live and will be disposed of accordingly,” Luna said. “We need to know what happened. We owe it to the families.”

A preliminary investigation indicated the explosives may have been connected to an operation that took place a day before the blast in Santa Monica.

A resident cleaning out a storage unit called the Santa Monica Police Department after finding suspecious devices in the unit. The Santa Monica Police requested help from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson Explosives Detail.

Two devices were taken into custody at the scene, x-rayed and deemed to be inert.

Luna said an extensive search for the missing grenade has been conducted in the past week.

“An extensive search of the training facility was conducted, including x-raying all special enforcement bureau vehicles, a grid search from the blast site and the surrounding areas, and a thorough inspection of evidence, lockers, gym, office spaces,” Luna said. “We have looked at everything out there that we possibly could.”

Luna said how the explosion occured has yet to be determined.

“It is irresponsible to be putting out information that has not been verified,” Luna said.

He said information that has appeared in the media and online that the detectives were attempting to cut one of the grenades in half is untrue.

“There is no evidence at this point of anybody cutting anything,” Luna said. “There is information from people who say they have sources here and their sources are absolutely inacurate.”

Both Luna and Cooper urged residents to be extra cautious if they encoungter any suspecious devices they think might be explosive devices.

“Do not touch it, call 911 or your local law enforcement,” said Luna.

Luna asked the public with any information on the explosion or missing grenade to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or the ATF (888) ATF-TIPS or anonomously at Crime Stoppers, at (800) 222-8477.

A final report on the investigation is expected to be released in the days ahead, Luna said.
