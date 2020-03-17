Stevenson Ranch Library

Lobbies at Castaic, Stevenson Ranch Libraries to Remain Open During Select Hours

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020

By Press Release

On Saturday, March 14, it was announced that all of LA County Library’s 86 locations will be closed to the public through March 31. The decision was made following guidance from State and local health officials to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and encourage social distancing. Due dates for borrowed materials will automatically be extended, no late fines will be assessed, and customers can return materials when the Library reopens.

However, in an effort to continue to provide service to the community during this time, LA County Library will make nearly half its lobbies, including lobbies in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch, available for hold pickup during the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, effective Tuesday, March 17.

“This is a challenging time for the entire Los Angeles County community, and we are dedicated to keeping our residents and staff as safe as possible, but we realize that many members of our community still depend on access to free materials, especially when schools and workplaces are closed,” said Library Director Skye Patrick. “We believe this solution helps promote social distancing while still providing access to our resources at a time when many resources are limited.”

The designated locations below will be offering holds pickup beginning March 17. As more locations are identified and added, they will be posted at LACountyLibrary.org/coronavirus.
LA County Libraries

Customers who have existing holds at an LA County Library location that is not listed above will have to call their local library Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., to have a hold transferred to a location that has an operational lobby in order to pick up.

Cardholders are also encouraged to utilize the Library’s digital resources—available 24/7 with a library card number and PIN—which include access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies and TV shows, digital magazines, music, homework help, and online classes.

About LA County Library
Founded in 1912, LA County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 community libraries and mobile fleet of 14 vehicles, including 3 bookmobiles, 6 MākMō (maker mobiles), and 5 Reading Machines. LA County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.

