Lobbies at Castaic, Stevenson Ranch Libraries to Remain Open During Select Hours

On Saturday, March 14, it was announced that all of LA County Library’s 86 locations will be closed to the public through March 31. The decision was made following guidance from State and local health officials to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and encourage social distancing. Due dates for borrowed materials will automatically be extended, no late fines will be assessed, and customers can return materials when the Library reopens.

However, in an effort to continue to provide service to the community during this time, LA County Library will make nearly half its lobbies, including lobbies in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch, available for hold pickup during the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, effective Tuesday, March 17.

“This is a challenging time for the entire Los Angeles County community, and we are dedicated to keeping our residents and staff as safe as possible, but we realize that many members of our community still depend on access to free materials, especially when schools and workplaces are closed,” said Library Director Skye Patrick. “We believe this solution helps promote social distancing while still providing access to our resources at a time when many resources are limited.”

The designated locations below will be offering holds pickup beginning March 17. As more locations are identified and added, they will be posted at LACountyLibrary.org/coronavirus.



Customers who have existing holds at an LA County Library location that is not listed above will have to call their local library Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., to have a hold transferred to a location that has an operational lobby in order to pick up.

Cardholders are also encouraged to utilize the Library’s digital resources—available 24/7 with a library card number and PIN—which include access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies and TV shows, digital magazines, music, homework help, and online classes.

