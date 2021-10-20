Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN

Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.

The art will be available for viewing during events only and during the reception, which will happen in conjunction with SCENES street party.

The reception will be on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. Other viewing dates are during the events, which consist of the 10 by 10 Variety Show on Oct. 7, The Horror Haus Film Festival (Oct. 22, 23, 24), as well as the screenings of Rocky Horror (October 29, 30 31).

The MAIN is located in the heart of Old Town Newhall Arts and Events District. The MAIN can be easily reached from the 14 or 5 Freeways or from the Newhall Metrolink Train Station.

The MAIN’s address is 24266 Main Street, Newhall, CA 91321.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...