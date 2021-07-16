Local Artists, Musicians, Writers Encouraged to Take Survey for Upcoming Symposium

The city of Santa Clarita is currently gathering feedback from artists to better foster the community of local artists throughout Southern California.
Santa Clarita artists, musicians, writers, designers, performers – the City wants to hear from you.
The City plans on continuing to offer panel discussions, moderated talks, and presentations in the form of a one-day symposium, titled “Business of Artists,” to artists of the community, along with opportunities for networking and connecting with people who are passionate about creating impactful work.
In order to best serve your interests in the upcoming symposium and beyond, the City would greatly appreciate your insight through this quick survey.
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
As part of its legislative platform and commitment to adopting positions on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority, the Santa Clarita City Council recently reviewed and took positions on five state bills and one federal bill at its regular meeting on July 13, 2021.
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
A recent College of the Canyons Graduate has been recognized and awarded by the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi National Honor Society, giving her a scholarship for her submitted essay.
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote on a motion Tuesday that would create a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
