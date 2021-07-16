Local Artists, Musicians, Writers Encouraged to Take Survey for Upcoming Symposium

The city of Santa Clarita is currently gathering feedback from artists to better foster the community of local artists throughout Southern California.

Santa Clarita artists, musicians, writers, designers, performers – the City wants to hear from you.

The City plans on continuing to offer panel discussions, moderated talks, and presentations in the form of a one-day symposium, titled “Business of Artists,” to artists of the community, along with opportunities for networking and connecting with people who are passionate about creating impactful work.

In order to best serve your interests in the upcoming symposium and beyond, the City would greatly appreciate your insight through this quick survey.

Take the survey [here].

