1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
Local Atheist Group is Top Fundraiser for SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s
| Friday, Oct 1, 2021
Courtesy photo
 

The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association to fund research, assistance and services to patients and caregivers, and to promote awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9:00 AM at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.

“Just like everyone else, atheists love their families and friends,” said Richard Wade, captain of the SCAF walking team. “We also care about people in general because of a strong natural instinct called empathy. When others suffer, we feel it. It matters to us. Many of us are personally or indirectly affected by this heartbreaking disease, and we want to help to find a treatment and cure.”

“Atheists are also particularly interested in improving the quality of human thought, and Alzheimer’s Disease is a direct assault on the seat of thought, the brain. Since we do not rely on help from supernatural sources, we focus on responding to problems with action and tangible, material assistance. So by the demands of both our emotions and our reason, we must fight back,” Wade said.

Founded in 2008, SCAF provides support and fellowship to people who do not believe in deities, and who can often face serious social and financial penalties from religious families, friends, co-workers, or employers because of widespread, harmful misconceptions and falsehoods about atheists.

SCAF members also make lunches and donate funds for Bridge to Home to support local homeless people. They support the AIDS Walk L.A. and other charities, such as giving to the recent Haitian earthquake relief efforts. Future projects include adopting a highway to keep it free of litter.

For more information on SCAF, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/scatheistsandfreethinkers/.

For information on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/CA-CaliforniaSouthland?team_id=700283&pg=team&fr_id=14312.
Friday, Oct 1, 2021
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct 1, 2021
The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Friday, Oct 1, 2021
Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Triumph Foundation a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities is hosting our Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field in Van Nuys, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Following a record-breaking event in 2020 – Soup for the Soul will once again be presented virtually in 2021.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Confirm 172nd Death; 35,920 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Local Atheist Group is Top Fundraiser for SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
City Considers Buying Council Member’s Land for Dockweiler Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday to consider buying several parcels of land owned by Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to facilitate the planned extension of Dockweiler Drive through Placerita Canyon.
Newsom To Require Elementary Through High School Age Students to be Vaccinated
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will require kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.
Carousel Ranch Supporters Celebrate the 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’
Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
Santa Clarita Named Top Ten 2021 Finalist for ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ Award
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).
SCV Water Board of Directors Votes to Continue with Remote Meetings
The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.
California’s Alarming Water Situation Heads into New Rainfall Year
(CN) — Thursday marks the final day of the water year in California, and it was one for the record books — and not just because much of the state saw less than 50% of average rainfall.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 171st Death; SCV Cases Total 35,865
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced the 171st death from COVID-19, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Canyon Country Baby
Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital on Sunday under what law enforcement officials described as suspicious circumstances.
Santa Clarita Receives Investment Policy Award For 27th Consecutive Year
For the 27th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Triumph Foundation Gearing Up for Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Triumph Foundation a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities is hosting our Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field in Van Nuys, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Internationally Recognized for Quality Control
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.
Community Gathers to Remember SCV Youth Killed in Traffic-Related Incidents
Nineteen-year-old James Burke had nearly finished restoring his truck that was set to be featured in Hot Rod Magazine when he was hit by a drunk driver.
Public Health Issues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; 35,797 Total SCV Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed two additional deaths at the hospital Wednesday. This brings the to date total to 170.
“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
County Supervisors Extends Eviction Moratorium Until 2022
The Board of Supervisors voted to extend Los Angeles County’s temporary eviction moratorium through Jan 31, 2022.
SCV Water Adds New Lab Equipment To Better Test Groundwater
SCV Water continues its commitment to restoring groundwater affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals, and was recently given access to new lab equipment to better assist in that effort. 
