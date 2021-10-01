Local Atheist Group is Top Fundraiser for SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association to fund research, assistance and services to patients and caregivers, and to promote awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9:00 AM at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.

“Just like everyone else, atheists love their families and friends,” said Richard Wade, captain of the SCAF walking team. “We also care about people in general because of a strong natural instinct called empathy. When others suffer, we feel it. It matters to us. Many of us are personally or indirectly affected by this heartbreaking disease, and we want to help to find a treatment and cure.”

“Atheists are also particularly interested in improving the quality of human thought, and Alzheimer’s Disease is a direct assault on the seat of thought, the brain. Since we do not rely on help from supernatural sources, we focus on responding to problems with action and tangible, material assistance. So by the demands of both our emotions and our reason, we must fight back,” Wade said.

Founded in 2008, SCAF provides support and fellowship to people who do not believe in deities, and who can often face serious social and financial penalties from religious families, friends, co-workers, or employers because of widespread, harmful misconceptions and falsehoods about atheists.

SCAF members also make lunches and donate funds for Bridge to Home to support local homeless people. They support the AIDS Walk L.A. and other charities, such as giving to the recent Haitian earthquake relief efforts. Future projects include adopting a highway to keep it free of litter.

For more information on SCAF, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/scatheistsandfreethinkers/.

For information on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/CA-CaliforniaSouthland?team_id=700283&pg=team&fr_id=14312.

