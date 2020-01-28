Local Attorneys to Hold 2020 Employment Law Presentation

You can avoid the catastrophic consequences of ignorance in a rapidly changing field of law as attorneys David Poole and Brian Koegle of Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP, present the “Be Afraid. Be VERY Afraid!” 2020 Employment Law Update hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 4th.

Held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, this presentation aims to provide insight on legal matters affecting Santa Clarita businesses and professionals.

“Just because you made a change to your employee handbook last year or the year before does not mean you’re safe. As the laws change each year, your handbook needs to be updated, and if it isn’t, then your business could be exposed to significant liability,” Koegle explained of the everchanging nature of employment law. “Both drastic and minimal changes to the law are enacted every year, and if you’re not aware of them, it could end up costing you and your business tens of thousands of dollars.”

“The purpose of the upcoming presentation,” Poole said, “is to help businesses understand and prepare for a new year of changes, so they can take proactive steps to protect themselves and their businesses. Without a knowledge and appreciation of these laws, business professionals unknowingly could make significant and costly mistakes.”

Topics to be covered during the luncheon include:

– The latest changes in independent contractor classification.

– Meal and rest period claims and best practices to avoid claims.

– Calculating overtime payments for non-exempt employees.

– Training requirements for anti-harassment and bullying in the workplace.

– Employment arbitration agreements in California.

= Overview of the new laws for 2020.

“California has some of the nation’s strictest business regulations, and every year the laws change. Your business cannot afford to ignore these changes,” Koegle said.

The 2020 Employment Law Update will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 4, with registration and breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the program starting at 8:15 a.m.

For tickets, visit EmploymentLawRSVP.com. Tickets are $55 for members of the SCV Chamber of Commerce and $65 for non-members. Seats are limited and sell out quickly.

About Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP

Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP is a full-service team of legal professionals committed to providing high-quality representation to each business or corporate client. The firm has earned a reputation for providing professional, effective legal representation in business transactions, business litigation, employment counseling, employment litigation, transportation, and a range of other legal services.

Founded in 1998 by partners David Poole and John Shaffery, the firm has enjoyed exceptional growth in both size and areas of practice. In October 2019 Brian Koegle was announced as a named partner, and the firm underwent a name change and is now Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP. The firm provides counsel from a team of attorneys in offices throughout California: Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Ventura County, Orange County, San Francisco, and San Diego. For more information, please visit pooleshaffery.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

The vision of the SCV Chamber is for our members to achieve economic prosperity through an engaged, innovative, and proactive business community. We accomplish this by connecting, educating, advocating for and promoting business and professional interests in the Santa Clarita Valley through targeted, value-driven programs for our members. For more information, please visit www.scvchamber.com.