[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 28
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Local Attorneys to Hold 2020 Employment Law Presentation
| Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020
2020 Employment Law Update

You can avoid the catastrophic consequences of ignorance in a rapidly changing field of law as attorneys David Poole and Brian Koegle of Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP, present the “Be Afraid. Be VERY Afraid!” 2020 Employment Law Update hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 4th.

Held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, this presentation aims to provide insight on legal matters affecting Santa Clarita businesses and professionals.

“Just because you made a change to your employee handbook last year or the year before does not mean you’re safe. As the laws change each year, your handbook needs to be updated, and if it isn’t, then your business could be exposed to significant liability,” Koegle explained of the everchanging nature of employment law. “Both drastic and minimal changes to the law are enacted every year, and if you’re not aware of them, it could end up costing you and your business tens of thousands of dollars.”

“The purpose of the upcoming presentation,” Poole said, “is to help businesses understand and prepare for a new year of changes, so they can take proactive steps to protect themselves and their businesses. Without a knowledge and appreciation of these laws, business professionals unknowingly could make significant and costly mistakes.”

Topics to be covered during the luncheon include:

– The latest changes in independent contractor classification.
– Meal and rest period claims and best practices to avoid claims.
– Calculating overtime payments for non-exempt employees.
– Training requirements for anti-harassment and bullying in the workplace.
– Employment arbitration agreements in California.
= Overview of the new laws for 2020.

“California has some of the nation’s strictest business regulations, and every year the laws change. Your business cannot afford to ignore these changes,” Koegle said.

The 2020 Employment Law Update will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 4, with registration and breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the program starting at 8:15 a.m.

For tickets, visit EmploymentLawRSVP.com. Tickets are $55 for members of the SCV Chamber of Commerce and $65 for non-members. Seats are limited and sell out quickly.

About Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP
Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP is a full-service team of legal professionals committed to providing high-quality representation to each business or corporate client. The firm has earned a reputation for providing professional, effective legal representation in business transactions, business litigation, employment counseling, employment litigation, transportation, and a range of other legal services.
Founded in 1998 by partners David Poole and John Shaffery, the firm has enjoyed exceptional growth in both size and areas of practice. In October 2019 Brian Koegle was announced as a named partner, and the firm underwent a name change and is now Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP. The firm provides counsel from a team of attorneys in offices throughout California: Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Ventura County, Orange County, San Francisco, and San Diego. For more information, please visit pooleshaffery.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

The vision of the SCV Chamber is for our members to achieve economic prosperity through an engaged, innovative, and proactive business community. We accomplish this by connecting, educating, advocating for and promoting business and professional interests in the Santa Clarita Valley through targeted, value-driven programs for our members. For more information, please visit www.scvchamber.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-28-2020 Local Attorneys to Hold 2020 Employment Law Presentation
01-24-2020 Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
01-24-2020 Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
01-22-2020 AMS Fulfillment Acquires EchoData Group
01-22-2020 SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
No Injuries Reported in Three-Car Collision
A three-car traffic collision on Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road Tuesday morning left one car overturned, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.
No Injuries Reported in Three-Car Collision
City Recognized for Public Works Projects
The American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the City with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2019.
City Recognized for Public Works Projects
Local Attorneys to Hold 2020 Employment Law Presentation
You can avoid the catastrophic consequences of ignorance in a rapidly changing field of law as attorneys David Poole and Brian Koegle of Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP, present the “Be Afraid. Be VERY Afraid!” 2020 Employment Law Update hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 4th.
Local Attorneys to Hold 2020 Employment Law Presentation
City Seeking $625K Share of State Housing Grant
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
City Seeking $625K Share of State Housing Grant
DMV Reminding Californians to Obtain REAL ID While Wait Times Are Low
SACRAMENTO – With less than 10 months before the federal enforcement date, 6,767,413 Californians have a REAL ID as of Jan. 10, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Obtain REAL ID While Wait Times Are Low
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Academy Museum Reaches 95% of Fundraising Goal
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has raised more than $368 million in pledges and cash, which is 95% of its $388 million pre-opening campaign goal, Director Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Academy Museum Reaches 95% of Fundraising Goal
Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening
Canyon Country Park was alive with the sounds of laughter at the grand opening event for the city of Santa Clarita’s first Inclusive Play Area on Saturday, January 25.
Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening
Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper
As we begin our third year of operations as Santa Clarita Valley's integrated regional water agency, it's a good time to check our rearview mirror and see how far we've come in just two years.
Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper
Santa Clarita Artists Association Shares 2020 ‘Wish List’
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has published its "wish list" for events and fundraising in 2020.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Shares 2020 ‘Wish List’
Feb. 14-16: First Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.
Feb. 14-16: First Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of features, TV shows, commercials and student films in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 27-February 2.
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’
Feb. 29: Sparkle of Tinnley Organization to Hold First Fundraiser
The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Feb. 29: Sparkle of Tinnley Organization to Hold First Fundraiser
May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider new requirements for massage establishments to help prevent human trafficking, according to county officials.
Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking
Amgen Cycling Race Put on Hiatus for 2020
The Amgen Tour of California cycling race has been put on hiatus for the 2020 racing season, according to AEG, the sports and live entertainment company that stages the race.
Amgen Cycling Race Put on Hiatus for 2020
Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
The Castaic Union School District has presented Castaic Middle School teacher Karla de Lemos with the District Teacher of the Year Award.
Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County Sunday.
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County
City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to name their 2020 council committee appointments Tuesday at their next regular meeting.
City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is now accepting online applications for auditions to join the group's Guitar Orchestra, a rare opportunity since guitar-centered student orchestras are rather rare.
SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Junior Camacho was raised as a die-hard Lakers fan; as a kid, he sat on the couch with his dad and watched every game, paying special attention to Kobe Bryant.
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
%d bloggers like this: