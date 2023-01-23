Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses

A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others.

“Our hearts are broken for those lost,” said Oak Canyon Equestrian in its crowd-funding post. “Malone, a Palomino Quarter Horse, was a World Series roping champion, a heel horse and an invaluable teammate to his owner, Daniel Lopez. More importantly than his huge competitive achievements, “Little Melons” was affectionately known as the “good horse” with a heart of gold and the fluffiest ears who taught so many young riders how to rope.”

For more information on the damages or if you would like to donate, visit the equestrian center’s GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/oakcanyonfire.

You can visit the equestrian center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/carrie.adamson.9.

You can also call the center at (661) 259-5191 or via Yelp.

