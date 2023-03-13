Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care

A local nonprofit’s efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost. Finally Family Homes was awarded a grant of $96,152 from the Youth and Young Adult Pooled Fund to boost its efforts to prevent homelessness among disadvantaged, college-aged youth. This generous grant will expand the nonprofit’s Host Homes Program, an innovative and successful intervention for youth homelessness.

Finally Family Homes incorporates this compassionate transitional housing model to serve our college-aged youth who are leaving foster care without a family and need extra support as they grow into contributing, successful members of the adult community.

Through the Host Homes Program, Finally Family Homes will match and support Santa Clarita residents with local young adults aging out of the foster care system and finding themselves without housing or family support. Youth will live in a host home – a private home with an available bedroom and a safe, supportive atmosphere for young adults in need, to work on their next steps for up to 6 months.

As a part of advancing its Host Homes program, Finally Family Homes has created two staff positions –– the Host Homes Program Manager and the Host Homes Case Manager. The Host Homes Program Manager will recruit 10 additional local host families, offer ongoing training, provide weekly check-ins, and facilitate community support groups for program participants. The Host Homes Case Manager will provide services for at least six local youth, including weekly check-ins, and case management, making sure that the youth are working towards their goals.

“We are honored to have been awarded this grant, which involved youth who have experienced homelessness in the decision-making process,” said Christina Dronen, executive director . “We are excited to be able to offer more local youth a safe and caring place in our community as a bridge from their challenges to long-term success.”

The Youth and Young Adult Collective Funding Pool is setting a new path for investing in the homeless response system, one led by young people with lived expertise. Finally Family Homes was among the first awardees of this new grant.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Host Home, visit https://finallyfamilyhomes.org/host-homes/.

If you are interested in applying for the Host Homes Case Manager position, please contact info@finallyfamilyhomes.org.

Finally Family Homes partners with young adults who are aging out of foster care to help them achieve lasting success in life. They provide for recipients’ basic needs such as food, clothing, toiletries, and housing. They invite these young adults into the community, celebrating their milestones and supporting their educational goals.Finally Family Homes is the first and only Santa Clarita-based nonprofit offering transitional housing to college-aged youth who are vulnerable to homelessness.

For more information on Finally Family Homes visit finallyfamilyhomes.org/.

