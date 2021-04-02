Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service

State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with Insurance and Financial Services.

Rodriguez credits his success to strong team building, empowering his team to be leaders, mastering the art of networking, using a wide range of marketing strategies, and continuously focusing on learning, development, and self-improvement.

“It is true when they say, ‘when you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life’. I get to help people every day, so it is easy for me to love coming to work” Rodriguez said. “I actually look forward to coming into the office each day because no matter what that day holds, I get to help someone improve their life”.

Rodriguez’s office continues to receive raving reviews from their clients. With over two hundred five-star reviews, he and his team have a perfect rating on Google. They are consistently ranked in the Top 20 for the Western Market Area for all State Farm agencies and have been the top State Farm agency in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys for the last 10 years.

Clients have praised Henry and his team for working with them through the COVID-19 pandemic saying they are “grateful for helping them navigate their payment arrangements and were flexible in making accommodations”. Multiple reviews thank Henry and his team for being honest, transparent, easily accessible, and answering their questions in a timely manner.

Rodriguez and his team of licensed professionals work to help their clients get the most of their insurance coverage and provide them with options that will meet their specific needs. They provide guidance and coverage on Auto, Homeowners, and Life Insurance as well as a range of Financial Services.

As an active and involved member of the community, Rodriguez sits on the board of 3 non-profit organizations – The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce, The Santa Clarita Valley EDC, and NAHREP. He and his team make it a point to attend community events on a regular basis and he encourages every member on his team to get involved in a local organization that they are passionate about. They attribute their success to marketing, networking, relationship building, and making sure that they deliver an excellent client experience.

With a decade of experience serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding communities, Rodriguez and his team are just getting started and they welcome the opportunity to help more members of the community with their insurance and financial needs.

About Henry Rodriguez

Henry Rodriguez moved to the Santa Clarita Valley 13 years ago where he and his fiancé are raising his two sons. When he is not helping his clients with their insurance and financial needs, Henry enjoys CrossFit, golf, and traveling to the Caribbean. His goals in life are: to leave a lasting legacy through the work that he does with the non-profit organizations and the work that he does helping people to protect the American dream of homeownership, and to raise his sons to be respectful men that will be tomorrow’s community leaders.

