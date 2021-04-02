header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
| Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
Henry Rodriguez

State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with Insurance and Financial Services.

Rodriguez credits his success to strong team building, empowering his team to be leaders, mastering the art of networking, using a wide range of marketing strategies, and continuously focusing on learning, development, and self-improvement.

“It is true when they say, ‘when you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life’. I get to help people every day, so it is easy for me to love coming to work” Rodriguez said. “I actually look forward to coming into the office each day because no matter what that day holds, I get to help someone improve their life”.

Rodriguez’s office continues to receive raving reviews from their clients. With over two hundred five-star reviews, he and his team have a perfect rating on Google. They are consistently ranked in the Top 20 for the Western Market Area for all State Farm agencies and have been the top State Farm agency in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys for the last 10 years.

Clients have praised Henry and his team for working with them through the COVID-19 pandemic saying they are “grateful for helping them navigate their payment arrangements and were flexible in making accommodations”. Multiple reviews thank Henry and his team for being honest, transparent, easily accessible, and answering their questions in a timely manner.

Rodriguez and his team of licensed professionals work to help their clients get the most of their insurance coverage and provide them with options that will meet their specific needs. They provide guidance and coverage on Auto, Homeowners, and Life Insurance as well as a range of Financial Services.

As an active and involved member of the community, Rodriguez sits on the board of 3 non-profit organizations – The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce, The Santa Clarita Valley EDC, and NAHREP. He and his team make it a point to attend community events on a regular basis and he encourages every member on his team to get involved in a local organization that they are passionate about. They attribute their success to marketing, networking, relationship building, and making sure that they deliver an excellent client experience.

With a decade of experience serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding communities, Rodriguez and his team are just getting started and they welcome the opportunity to help more members of the community with their insurance and financial needs.

About Henry Rodriguez
Henry Rodriguez moved to the Santa Clarita Valley 13 years ago where he and his fiancé are raising his two sons. When he is not helping his clients with their insurance and financial needs, Henry enjoys CrossFit, golf, and traveling to the Caribbean. His goals in life are: to leave a lasting legacy through the work that he does with the non-profit organizations and the work that he does helping people to protect the American dream of homeownership, and to raise his sons to be respectful men that will be tomorrow’s community leaders.

10Anniversary seal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-01-2021 Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
03-31-2021 L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
03-31-2021 SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
03-26-2021 Sierra West, MetroWalk Developments Get Council Approval
03-25-2021 SCV Water’s Virtual Class to Highlight Vegetable Gardening
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching its Spring Into Parks program initiative with a variety of new options for youth and families to enjoy at no cost.
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with Insurance and Financial Services.
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
A component of voter-approved Proposition 19 went into effect Thursday, April 1, that expands benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and victims of disasters to transfer their property’s assessed value and tax base to another home of any value in California.
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new deaths and 757 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,259 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
A vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a SigAlert and stalled traffic Thursday morning.
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
The Super 8 motel in Canyon Country will no longer serve as a temporary shelter for homeless people after May 31.
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District has agreed to pay a $726,606 settlement following a San Diego Court ruling over millions of dollars and charter school fraud throughout California.
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Hassan Kanyike of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to $1.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Hassan Kanyike, 29, of Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty Monday to perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Hassan Kanyike of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to $1.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
%d bloggers like this: