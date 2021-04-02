Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service

State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with Insurance and Financial Services.
Rodriguez credits his success to strong team building, empowering his team to be leaders, mastering the art of networking, using a wide range of marketing strategies, and continuously focusing on learning, development, and self-improvement.
“It is true when they say, ‘when you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life’. I get to help people every day, so it is easy for me to love coming to work” Rodriguez said. “I actually look forward to coming into the office each day because no matter what that day holds, I get to help someone improve their life”.
Rodriguez’s office continues to receive raving reviews from their clients. With over two hundred five-star reviews, he and his team have a perfect rating on Google. They are consistently ranked in the Top 20 for the Western Market Area for all State Farm agencies and have been the top State Farm agency in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys for the last 10 years.
Clients have praised Henry and his team for working with them through the COVID-19 pandemic saying they are “grateful for helping them navigate their payment arrangements and were flexible in making accommodations”. Multiple reviews thank Henry and his team for being honest, transparent, easily accessible, and answering their questions in a timely manner.
Rodriguez and his team of licensed professionals work to help their clients get the most of their insurance coverage and provide them with options that will meet their specific needs. They provide guidance and coverage on Auto, Homeowners, and Life Insurance as well as a range of Financial Services.
As an active and involved member of the community, Rodriguez sits on the board of 3 non-profit organizations – The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce, The Santa Clarita Valley EDC, and NAHREP. He and his team make it a point to attend community events on a regular basis and he encourages every member on his team to get involved in a local organization that they are passionate about. They attribute their success to marketing, networking, relationship building, and making sure that they deliver an excellent client experience.
With a decade of experience serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding communities, Rodriguez and his team are just getting started and they welcome the opportunity to help more members of the community with their insurance and financial needs.
About Henry Rodriguez
Henry Rodriguez moved to the Santa Clarita Valley 13 years ago where he and his fiancé are raising his two sons. When he is not helping his clients with their insurance and financial needs, Henry enjoys CrossFit, golf, and traveling to the Caribbean. His goals in life are: to leave a lasting legacy through the work that he does with the non-profit organizations and the work that he does helping people to protect the American dream of homeownership, and to raise his sons to be respectful men that will be tomorrow’s community leaders.
A component of voter-approved Proposition 19 went into effect Thursday, April 1, that expands benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and victims of disasters to transfer their property’s assessed value and tax base to another home of any value in California.
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
Hassan Kanyike, 29, of Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty Monday to perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
