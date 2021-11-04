Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event

The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ panel presentation and seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 10, offering Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofits an opportunity to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts and see their organizations thrive.

Held in partnership with the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network, the event will feature interactive discussions focused on helping attendees:

– Engage in dialogue with potential grantors and learn about funding opportunities

– Understand how to make their grant applications stand out

– Build relationships with organization representatives

– Successfully secure grants and other forms of aid

In particular, the panel presentation will be focused on current giving priorities, as well as both targeted and precise grant requests.

The featured panel speakers for this fall’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ event will be Kelly King, Senior Program Officer, California Community Foundation, and Lucena Lau Valle, Program Officer, California Humanities.

The program will also provide attendees with the opportunity to network virtually with representatives from other nonprofit organizations.

‘Meet the Grant Makers’ will take place via Zoom, Wednesday, Nov. 10., from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Click here to RSVP for this event.

For more information about ‘Meet the Grant Makers’, please email amber.cole@canyons.edu.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...