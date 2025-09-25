header image

September 24
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
Local PR Expert to Teach Free Communications Courses at College of the Canyons
| Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
Water drop


Carol Stevenson, local resident and owner of Noteworthy Communications, is teaching two free communications courses this fall, allowing students to sharpen their own public relations and presentation skills.

The courses are offered through College of the Canyons School of Personal & Professional Learning, which provides no-cost, noncredit classes that support workforce development and lifelong learning in the community.

Stevenson draws from 30 years of helping organizations tell their stories, strengthen their brands, and manage their reputations. The upcoming classes, taught through short Zoom sessions and self-directed online content, include:

-Public Speaking in the Workplace (Oct. 20 – Nov. 1; online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. via Zoom; course code NC.CSKL.014-92515) This two-week course helps students gain confidence in organizing and delivering presentations, from elevator pitches to persuasive speeches. 

-Strategies & Tactics of Public Relations (Nov. 3-26; online meetings Mondays, 6-8 p.m. via Zoom; course code NC.COMM.001-95031). In less than four weeks, students will learn the essentials of PR, including writing press releases, working with the media, developing PR strategies, and managing crisis communication. Each participant will also create a basic PR plan they can apply in real-world settings.

Students who successfully complete both classes are eligible for the Fundamentals of Public Communication Certificate of Completion from College of the Canyons. 

“As someone who has spent decades in public relations, I know firsthand how powerful strong communication can be in advancing a career, building a business, or making an impact,” Stevenson said. “Whether you’re a longtime professional, an entrepreneur, or a student, these free classes are a chance to gain practical skills you can use right away.”

For more information or to register, visit canyons.edu/freeclasses or call 661-362-3304. 
SCVNews.com